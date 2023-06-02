Karol G: Mañana Será Bonito Tour announces stop in San Antonio

It will be August 31 and tickets will go on sale soon.

SAN ANTONIO — There was great fanfare when the Alamodome made the announcement that Karol G: Mañana Será Bonito will be making a stop in San Antonio this summer.

The show will be August 31 at 7 p.m.

She won the Latin Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2018, as well as being nominated for several Billboard Latin Music Awards.

If you're interested, you are encouraged to sign up for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan process to receive the artist pre-sale code. Verified Fan Registration closes Sunday, June 4 at 11:59 p.m.

Ticket sales will begin June 9 at 12:00 p.m. and be available for purchase at the Alamodome Southwest Box Office or through www.ticketmaster.com.

¡Hola familia! 🦋🌈🌵🌸 I'm so excited to see you at the #Alamodome on my new Mañana Será Bonito Tour! 🌴☀️ I want you all to have the best access to tickets, so please sign up for Verified Fan at http://ow.ly/eaaM50OBiZY by June 4. See you there! 💖 #KarolG Posted by Alamodome on Thursday, June 1, 2023

Related Articles PEACE OUT! Aerosmith bringing farewell tour to San Antonio

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.