Austin Greek Festival brings the Greek life to Central Texas

The fourth annual Austin Greek Festival brings traditional Greek culture, food and music to Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — Crowds chanting "opa" can only mean one thing – the annual Greek Festival in Austin is in full swing.

It started four years ago as a way to raise funds for the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church but has turned into much more.

"It was a place to share our culture,” said Sonia Phocas, committee organizer. “Let's go out there and share our culture, and if we make some money towards our building, that's great, but if we just show our love for our community around us, that's the main thing."

Their logo is "Livin’ the Greek Life!" and that's what they've been showing the Austin community how to do this weekend.

"People are out there dancing and enjoying and just embracing this whole living the Greek life," Phocas said.

A big part of the Greek life is the food, which they had an abundance of this weekend.

"We're all working together, the volunteers prepping the food," said George Gianakopoulos, president of the Parish Council. "It's all homemade. It's wonderful."

It's a highlight for a lot of people attending the festival, like Russell Noga and his family.

"It's nice to get it here in Texas, and it doesn't happen too often, so I jumped at the opportunity because of the food," he said.

But the food wasn't the only main attraction. The festival had no shortage of music, including a band that came all the way from Athens, and also Greek dance troops from all over Texas.

"Watching those kids dance and doing all these fancy moves, and just seeing people who are not Greek enjoy the dancing and then join in afterwards, to me, it's the highlight of the weekend," said Denis Phocas, organizer.

It was a chance for Austinites to live the Greek life for a weekend.

The Austin Greek Festival runs until 10 p.m. on Sunday at 414 St Stephens School Road.

