What to know — and remember — before seeing 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

Here's a one-stop-shop on a recap of "Avatar," what the sequel is about, how long it is, why it took so long to make and what critics thought.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's been 13 years since famed director James Cameron introduced us to the visually stunning world of Pandora.

Since then, "Avatar" has become the highest-grossing film of all time, not adjusted for inflation, with more than $2.9 billion, according to Box Office Mojo.

With the highly anticipated sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water," opening nationwide Friday, here's what you need to know — and remember — before seeing the film in theaters this weekend.

What happened in "Avatar?"

If you've seen "Avatar," you likely don't need to rewatch the 2-hour, 42-minute film if you remember the basics.

Set in the year 2154, disabled former Marine Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) is sent to a moon called Pandora to replace his twin brother in the Avatar Program after the latter is killed.

Pandora is inhabited by a 10-foot-tall, blue-skinned species known as the Na'vi, who live in the forest.

Sully meets Neytiri (Zoë Saldana), who introduces him to her clan and way of life. However, Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) wants Sully to act as a spy and obtain information about the rare mineral unobtanium found on the Pandora that could be used to help in the Earth's energy crisis.

Sully fights alongside the Na'vi against Quaritch and the humans, with notable causalities in the battles including Dr. Grace Augustine (Sigourney Weaver), head of the Avatar Program; Neytiri's father and clan leader; and Quaritch.

In the end, Sully is permanently transferred to his avatar to be with Neytiri and live on Pandora.

What is the sequel about?

In a spoiler-free synopsis, "Avatar: The Way of Water" is set more than a decade after the events in the previous film. Sully and his family, which now includes four kids with Neytiri, must leave their home in the forest after a familiar foe returns to seek revenge.

Also of note: Cameron reunites with his "Titanic" leading lady, Kate Winslet, marking her first performance in motion capture in her career, while breaking the record for longest breath held while shooting a film scene underwater at 7 minutes and 14 seconds, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

How long is the movie?

You've likely heard about the movie's length: 3 hours and 12 minutes. Plus, add in the 15 to 25 minutes of movie trailers — depending on the theater chain you go to — so you'll need to block out a good amount of time to see "Avatar: The Way of Water."

However, the end credits, which typical moviegoers don't sit through, are 10 minutes, so that shaves off some time.

In all honesty, the film doesn't feel overly drawn out — but that's also coming from someone who is blown away by the visual effects and intricate details into creating this fictional world.

What took so long for the film to come out?

Originally scheduled to come out in 2014, multiple factors postponed the release of "Avatar: The Way of Water."

"I walked in on the first day with the whole writer's room, and I plopped down 800 pages of notes, single-spaced," Cameron told ScreenRant before starting work on the sequel. "I said, 'Do your homework, and then we'll talk.'"

Pre-production on the sequel also took longer than anticipated as "Avatar: The Way of Water" is the first film to utilize underwater motion capture technology, according to producer Jon Landau.

Live-action filming was also delayed in New Zealand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cameron confirmed in July 2020.

What are critics saying?

As of Friday morning, "Avatar: The Way of Water" has an 80% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 69 on Metacritic. For reference, critics for Rotten Tomatoes simply give the film a positive ("fresh") or negative ("rotten") review, while reviewers with Metacritic assigns a score for a film based on a scale of 0-100.

The Associated Press called James Cameron's sequel "a truly dazzling cinematic experience that will have you floating on a blockbuster high."

Congratulations to the cast and crew of James Cameron’s #AvatarTheWayOfWater on their Golden Globe Nomination for Best Motion Picture, Drama! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Aikw1XF25V — Avatar (@officialavatar) December 12, 2022

As for the film's awards prospects, both the American Film Institute and National Board of Review named "Avatar: The Way of Water" as one of its top 10 films of the year. The sequel is also up for Best Picture at the Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Movie Awards.

And yes, the extra few bucks for 3D are entirely worth it to immerse yourself in this visual masterpiece.

Will there be more sequels?

In 2017, Cameron told Vanity Fair future sequels — even though they're already written — depend on the previous films' box office success.

"Let’s face it, if 'Avatar 2' and '3' don’t make enough money, there’s not going to be a '4' and '5," Cameron said. "They’re fully encapsulated stories in and of themselves. It builds across the five films to a greater kind of meta narrative, but they’re fully formed films in their own right."

And according to Cameron in an interview with GQ, "Avatar: The Way of Water" represents "the worst business case in movie history" and become the "third or fourth highest-grossing film in history" to be break-even and be profitable.