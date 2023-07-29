'Bluey' tour coming to Houston in 2023

"Bluey's Big Play" is a theatrical adaption of the award-winning children's series.

HOUSTON — Everyone's favorite Blue Heeler family is going on tour!

The Australian animated children's TV series "Bluey" is coming to the United States with a stop right here in Houston.

"Bluey's Big Play" is a theatrical adaption of the award-winning show that revolves around Bluey and Bingo as their dad takes a Sunday afternoon time out.

The show will make six stops in Texas, including one at the Wortham Center's Brown Theater in downtown Houston. You can catch either the 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. show on Saturday, July 29. There's also a 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. show on Sunday, July 30.

There's also a VIP experience for an additional $75 that comes with a Bluey VIP lanyard, a Bluey VIP gift, and an exclusive photo opportunity with the costume characters.

If you have more questions or need additional information, you're asked to contact the Performing Arts Houston box office at 713-227-4772.

The Brisbane-produced “Bluey,” which centers on an eponymous 6-year-old Blue Heeler pup, her sister, Bingo, and their parents, Chilli and Bandit, has in just a few years grown into a worldwide phenomenon.

The show has been praised for its ability to speak honestly about parenting and childhood, with realistic dialogue and creative games.

It was up to Brumm to turn his seven-minute animated TV show into a 56-minute stage performance and hand it over to a director, actors and the creative team, something that was a tad jarring.

“It was the first big ‘Bluey’ story I’d written that I didn’t have control over the end result,” he says. “That was a big adjustment to just to bring it out of animation time and into real time.”