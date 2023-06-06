Comedian Dave Chappelle to perform shows in Dallas, Fort Worth this month

Chappelle's appearances in North Texas at American Airlines Center and Dickies Arena come as part of a five-city, seven-show tour throughout the state.

DALLAS — Award-winning comedian, screenwriter, television and film producer and actor Dave Chappelle is coming to North Texas for two shows this month.

A comedy icon, Chappelle is widely known for his standup specials, for his comedy television series "Chapelle's Show" and for his regular hosting appearances on "Saturday Night Live."

The "Half Baked" star also has copious honors to his name, having won the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2019 in addition to more than 30 career awards nominations across his television and film projects. In all, he's taken home five Emmy awards, including three for his Netflix comedy series "Sticks and Stones" and "Equanimity & The Bird Revelation" and another two for hosting "Saturday Night Live." His resume additionally includes four Grammy Awards for Best Comedy Album -- from 2017 through 2019, and again in 2022.

Chappelle also hosts a podcast called The Midnight Miracle.

His appearances in North Texas come as part of a five-city, seven-show tour throughout the state. The tour kicks off at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Thursday, June 29, then heads to Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Friday, June 30.

From there, the show will stop off in Houston on July 1, San Antonio on July 12 and finally Austin for separate shows on July 14 and July 15.

All shows start at 7:30 p.m., according to Ticketmaster.

The Fort Worth show is a late add, having been announced on Tuesday after the other city stops were announced last week.