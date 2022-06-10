2022 fall festivals, events happening in West Texas

Looking for fall festivals, trunk-or-treats, haunted houses or Halloween events for the family? Here's your guide!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEXAS, USA — BIG COUNTRY

Oct. 7

6 p.m. - Fall Faire, The People's Plaza, 1290 S. Willis St.

Oct. 8

5 p.m. - Oktoberfest, Grain Theory, 202 Pine St.

Oct. 11

7:30 p.m. Abilene Community Band Fall Concert, Historic Paramount Theatre, 352 Cypress St.

Oct. 15

9 a.m. - Eight annual Bronteoberfest, Bronte Park, Park Road - BRONTE

10 a.m. - Boo at the Zoo, Abilene Zoo, 2070 Zoo Lane

Oct. 21

8 p.m. - 12th Armored Division Haunted House, 12th Armored Division Memorial Museum, 1289 N. 2nd St.

8:30 p.m. - The Dragon's Lair, A Labyrinth of Horror Haunted House, Play Faire Park, 2300 N. 2nd St.

Oct. 22

9 a.m. - SonFlower Women's Ministry annual Craft Show, Bake Sale and Ministry Fair, First Church of the Nazarene, 2849 Beltway South

10 a.m. - Boo at the Zoo, Abilene Zoo, 2070 Zoo Lane

7 p.m. - Swenson House Boo Bash, Swenson House, 1726 Swenson St.

Oct. 26

5:30 p.m. - Community-wide Trunk or Treat, Nolan County Coliseum parking lot, 220 Coliseum Drive - SWEETWATER

Oct. 27

5:30 p.m. - Trunk or Treat, Abilene Police Department parking lot, 4565 S. First St.

Oct. 28

8 p.m. - Haunted Abilene - Alice in Swenson Wonderland, Swenson House, 1726 Swenson St.

Oct. 29

4 p.m. - Abilene Association of Realtors fifth annual Harvest Fest, 626 S. Pioneer Drive

5 p.m. - Inaugural Nolan County Sheriff's Office Trunk or Treat, 211 Avenger Field Road - SWEETWATER

7 p.m. - Haunted Jail, Brown County Museum of History, 209 N. Broadway St. - BROWNWOOD

8 p.m. - Haunted Abilene - Alice in Swenson Wonderland, Swenson House, 1726 Swenson St.

Oct. 30

4:30 p.m. - Third annual Cars and Candy Trunk or Treat, Tom's Tire Pros, 1434 S. Clack St.

6 p.m. - Trunk-or-treat hosted by Winters ISD student council, Winters High School parking lot, 205 Jones St. - WINTERS

Oct. 31

5 p.m. - Merkel Police Department eighth annual Trunk or Treat, City Hall parking lot, 100 Kent St. - MERKEL

6 p.m. - Teen Night: "The Ring: Samara's Return", Mockingbird Branch Library, 1326 N. Mockingbird Lane

7:30 p.m. - Paramount Film Series "Psycho", Historic Paramount Theatre, 352 Cypress St.

CONCHO VALLEY

Oct. 8

4 p.m. - 2022 Wall-O-Ween Carnival, Wall Elementary School, 8065 Loop 570 - WALL

Oct. 13

5 p.m. - Cinderella's Pumpkin Bash, Circle S Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 7305 Bean Road - WALL

Oct. 15

10 a.m. - Painting Fun Paintbrush Alley Market Days, Paintbrush Alley, downtown San Angelo

10 a.m. - Coldwell Banker Legacy Homes for Dogs Adoption Event and Trunk or Treat, 3017 Knickerbocker Road

Oct. 18

4:30 p.m. - CAC Family Fall Festival, Children's Advocacy Center, 3418 Town and Country Drive

Oct. 20

5 p.m. - Keller Williams Trunk or Treat, Keller Williams parking lot, 2117 Knickerbocker Road

5:30 p.m. - Halloween at Firefly Salon and Spa, 1809 Freeland Ave.

Oct. 21

7 p.m. - Halloween Zombie Maze and Trunk or Treat, Pearson's Painting, 2114 Shelton St.

9 p.m. - Nightmare at Camp Williams Haunted Maze, San Angelo State Supported Living Center, 11640 US Hwy 87N - CARLSBAD

9 p.m. - Haunted Corn Maze 2022, Circle S Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 7305 Bean Road

Oct. 22

2 p.m. - Prep Academy's Spooktacular Halloween Dance Party, Prep Academy, 2430 Sherwood Way

4 p.m. - 2002 San Angelo Rotary Club Shrimpfest, Kirby Park, 1401 Edmund Blvd.

4 p.m. - Halloween Trunk or Treat, San Angelo Nursing and Rehab, 5455 Knickerbocker Road

5 p.m. - New Journey San Angelo's Trail of Treats, 4331 Hatchery Road

5 p.m. - Sight Full of Fright Art Show, De Nada, 3038 W. Beauregard Ave.

6 p.m. - Halloween event, Palladian Day Spa, 3013 Knickerbocker Road

7 p.m. - Halloween Zombie Maze and Trunk or Treat, Pearson's Painting, 2114 Shelton St.

8 p.m. - Fort Concho After Dark, Fort Concho National Historic Landmark, 630 S. Oakes St. - SOLD OUT

9 p.m. - Nightmare at Camp Williams Haunted Maze, San Angelo State Supported Living Center, 11640 US Hwy 87N - CARLSBAD

9 p.m. - Haunted Corn Maze 2022, Circle S Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 7305 Bean Road

Oct. 23

7 p.m. - Halloween Zombie Maze and Trunk or Treat, Pearson's Painting, 2114 Shelton St.

Oct. 24

6 p.m. - Trunk or Treat, Henry's Diner parking lot, 3015 Sherwood Way

Oct. 25

4:30 p.m. - Special Needs Children's Fall Festival, Jim Bass Ford, 4032 Houston Harte Expressway

5:30 p.m. - Second annual Trunk or Treat Howl-o-ween, Green Meadow Veterinary Hospital, 3446 Green Meadow Drive

Oct. 26

6 p.m. - Hallelujah Night Trunk or Treat, Trinity Fellowship Church, 3838 Arden Road

Oct. 27

5 p.m. - Downtown Stroll Halloween Festival, participating downtown San Angelo businesses

5 p.m. - Trunk or Treat at the firehouse with first responders, Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria & Taproom, 200 S. Magdalen St.

5:30 p.m. - Trunk o' Treat, Texas Truck World, 1806 College Hills Blvd.

7 p.m. - Trunk or Treat, Young Scholars Academy, 2006 Pulliam St.

Oct. 28

6 p.m. - Dia de Los Muertos Community Altar kickoff, San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Love St.

6 p.m. - Trunk or Treat, Meadow Creek Nursing & Rehabilitation, 4343 Oak Grove Blvd.

6 p.m. - Walk-thru Boo Halloween, Sunset Mall, 4001 Sunset Drive

9 p.m. - Nightmare at Camp Williams Haunted Maze, San Angelo State Supported Living Center

Oct. 29

11 a.m. - Dia de Los Muertos Fashion Show by Leo's Imports, Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial RiverStage, 16 E. Avenue A

2 p.m. - Trunk or Treat, Premier High School, 4102 Sunset Drive

2 p.m. - Trunk or Treat, Mattress Firm, 4150 Sunset Drive

5 p.m. - Concho Valley Electric Cooperative's Trucks & Treats, San Angelo Stadium west parking lot

5 p.m. - Dia de Los Muertos event, San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Love St.

5 p.m. - Fall festival fundraiser, Little Rascal's Clubhouse, 2216 W. Avenue M

5 p.m. - Mathis Law Firm and Templeton Law Firm Trunk or Treat, 2402 College Hills Blvd.

5 p.m. - SACA Fall Festival, 518 Country Club Road

5 p.m. - Trunk or Treat, Packsaddle BBQ, 6007 Knickerbocker Road

6 p.m. - Fright Fest, San Angelo Nature Center, 7409 Knickerbocker Road

6 p.m. - Saturday Spook Night, Kirby Park pavilion, 1401 Edmund Blvd.

6 p.m. - Trunk or Treat and Dia de los Muertos Celebration, St. Margaret Catholic Church, 2619 Era Ave.

6:30 p.m. - Tom Green County Sheriff's Office Trunk or Treat, TGCSO parking lot, 222 W. Harris Ave.

8:15 p.m. - Dia de Los Muertos Concert featuring Rhythm & Sound Machine celebrating the music of Gloria Estefan, Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial RiverStage, 16 E. Avenue A

9 p.m. - Nightmare at Camp Williams Haunted Maze, San Angelo State Supported Living Center

Oct. 30

Noon - Oktoberfest 2022, Trinity Lutheran School, 3516 Lutheran Way

5 p.m. - Reyna's Tacos fourth annual Dia de Los Muertos celebration, Reyna's Tacos, 226 S. Abe St.

5 p.m. - Trunk or Treat, Lily's Pizza, 2424 Vanderventer

Oct. 31

2 p.m. - Trunk or Treat, Brayden Park Assisted Living and Memory Care, 2695 Valleyview Blvd.

5 p.m. -Trunk or Treat, H-E-B, 3301 Sherwood Way (west parking lot)

5 p.m. - Lowriders and Kandy Trunk or Treat, Lonestar Collision, 1308 Pulliam St.

5:30 p.m. - Ninth annual Fall Festival, Day Head Start, 3026 N. Oakes St.

5:30 p.m. - Trunk or Treat, Shannon Medical Center South parking lot, 3501 Knickerbocker Road

6 p.m. - Blackshear Heights Family ninth annual Halloween Block Party and Trunk or Treat, second block of West 17th St.

6 p.m. - Trunk or Treat, Primera Church, 23 W. Avenue J

6 p.m. - Life-sized Candy Land, Jerusalem Assembly of God,1819 Volney St.

6 p.m. - St. Mary Knights of Columbus drive-thru Haunted House and Trunk or Treat, St. Mary Catholic Church, 11 W. Avenue N

6 p.m. - All San Angelo Fire Department stations:

Central Fire Station, 306 W. 1st St.

306 W. 1st St. Fire Station #2, 4702 Southland Blvd.

4702 Southland Blvd. Fire Station #3 , 514 Smith Blvd.

, 514 Smith Blvd. Fire Station #4 , 3415 Edgewood Drive

, 3415 Edgewood Drive Fire Station #5 , 3351 TLC Way

, 3351 TLC Way Fire Station #6 , 4386 N. Chadbourne St.

, 4386 N. Chadbourne St. Fire Station #7 , 3225 Executive Drive

, 3225 Executive Drive Fire Station #8, 7894 Knickerbocker Road

7 p.m. - Halloween event, Railway Museum of San Angelo, 703 S. Oakes St.