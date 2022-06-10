2022 fall festivals, events happening in West Texas

TEXAS, USA —
BIG COUNTRY
Oct. 7
6 p.m. - Fall Faire, The People's Plaza, 1290 S. Willis St.
Oct. 8
5 p.m. - Oktoberfest, Grain Theory, 202 Pine St.
Oct. 11
7:30 p.m. Abilene Community Band Fall Concert, Historic Paramount Theatre, 352 Cypress St.
Oct. 15
9 a.m. - Eight annual Bronteoberfest, Bronte Park, Park Road - BRONTE
10 a.m. - Boo at the Zoo, Abilene Zoo, 2070 Zoo Lane
Oct. 21
8 p.m. - 12th Armored Division Haunted House, 12th Armored Division Memorial Museum, 1289 N. 2nd St.
8:30 p.m. - The Dragon's Lair, A Labyrinth of Horror Haunted House, Play Faire Park, 2300 N. 2nd St.
Oct. 22
9 a.m. - SonFlower Women's Ministry annual Craft Show, Bake Sale and Ministry Fair, First Church of the Nazarene, 2849 Beltway South
10 a.m. - Boo at the Zoo, Abilene Zoo, 2070 Zoo Lane
7 p.m. - Swenson House Boo Bash, Swenson House, 1726 Swenson St.
Oct. 26
5:30 p.m. - Community-wide Trunk or Treat, Nolan County Coliseum parking lot, 220 Coliseum Drive - SWEETWATER
Oct. 27
5:30 p.m. - Trunk or Treat, Abilene Police Department parking lot, 4565 S. First St.
Oct. 28
8 p.m. - Haunted Abilene - Alice in Swenson Wonderland, Swenson House, 1726 Swenson St.
Oct. 29
4 p.m. - Abilene Association of Realtors fifth annual Harvest Fest, 626 S. Pioneer Drive
5 p.m. - Inaugural Nolan County Sheriff's Office Trunk or Treat, 211 Avenger Field Road - SWEETWATER
7 p.m. - Haunted Jail, Brown County Museum of History, 209 N. Broadway St. - BROWNWOOD
8 p.m. - Haunted Abilene - Alice in Swenson Wonderland, Swenson House, 1726 Swenson St.
Oct. 30
4:30 p.m. - Third annual Cars and Candy Trunk or Treat, Tom's Tire Pros, 1434 S. Clack St.
6 p.m. - Trunk-or-treat hosted by Winters ISD student council, Winters High School parking lot, 205 Jones St. - WINTERS
Oct. 31
5 p.m. - Merkel Police Department eighth annual Trunk or Treat, City Hall parking lot, 100 Kent St. - MERKEL
6 p.m. - Teen Night: "The Ring: Samara's Return", Mockingbird Branch Library, 1326 N. Mockingbird Lane
7:30 p.m. - Paramount Film Series "Psycho", Historic Paramount Theatre, 352 Cypress St.
CONCHO VALLEY
Oct. 8
4 p.m. - 2022 Wall-O-Ween Carnival, Wall Elementary School, 8065 Loop 570 - WALL
Oct. 13
5 p.m. - Cinderella's Pumpkin Bash, Circle S Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 7305 Bean Road - WALL
Oct. 15
10 a.m. - Painting Fun Paintbrush Alley Market Days, Paintbrush Alley, downtown San Angelo
10 a.m. - Coldwell Banker Legacy Homes for Dogs Adoption Event and Trunk or Treat, 3017 Knickerbocker Road
Oct. 18
4:30 p.m. - CAC Family Fall Festival, Children's Advocacy Center, 3418 Town and Country Drive
Oct. 20
5 p.m. - Keller Williams Trunk or Treat, Keller Williams parking lot, 2117 Knickerbocker Road
5:30 p.m. - Halloween at Firefly Salon and Spa, 1809 Freeland Ave.
Oct. 21
7 p.m. - Halloween Zombie Maze and Trunk or Treat, Pearson's Painting, 2114 Shelton St.
9 p.m. - Nightmare at Camp Williams Haunted Maze, San Angelo State Supported Living Center, 11640 US Hwy 87N - CARLSBAD
9 p.m. - Haunted Corn Maze 2022, Circle S Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 7305 Bean Road
Oct. 22
2 p.m. - Prep Academy's Spooktacular Halloween Dance Party, Prep Academy, 2430 Sherwood Way
4 p.m. - 2002 San Angelo Rotary Club Shrimpfest, Kirby Park, 1401 Edmund Blvd.
4 p.m. - Halloween Trunk or Treat, San Angelo Nursing and Rehab, 5455 Knickerbocker Road
5 p.m. - New Journey San Angelo's Trail of Treats, 4331 Hatchery Road
5 p.m. - Sight Full of Fright Art Show, De Nada, 3038 W. Beauregard Ave.
6 p.m. - Halloween event, Palladian Day Spa, 3013 Knickerbocker Road
7 p.m. - Halloween Zombie Maze and Trunk or Treat, Pearson's Painting, 2114 Shelton St.
8 p.m. - Fort Concho After Dark, Fort Concho National Historic Landmark, 630 S. Oakes St. - SOLD OUT
9 p.m. - Nightmare at Camp Williams Haunted Maze, San Angelo State Supported Living Center, 11640 US Hwy 87N - CARLSBAD
9 p.m. - Haunted Corn Maze 2022, Circle S Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 7305 Bean Road
Oct. 23
7 p.m. - Halloween Zombie Maze and Trunk or Treat, Pearson's Painting, 2114 Shelton St.
Oct. 24
6 p.m. - Trunk or Treat, Henry's Diner parking lot, 3015 Sherwood Way
Oct. 25
4:30 p.m. - Special Needs Children's Fall Festival, Jim Bass Ford, 4032 Houston Harte Expressway
5:30 p.m. - Second annual Trunk or Treat Howl-o-ween, Green Meadow Veterinary Hospital, 3446 Green Meadow Drive
Oct. 26
6 p.m. - Hallelujah Night Trunk or Treat, Trinity Fellowship Church, 3838 Arden Road
Oct. 27
5 p.m. - Downtown Stroll Halloween Festival, participating downtown San Angelo businesses
5 p.m. - Trunk or Treat at the firehouse with first responders, Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria & Taproom, 200 S. Magdalen St.
5:30 p.m. - Trunk o' Treat, Texas Truck World, 1806 College Hills Blvd.
7 p.m. - Trunk or Treat, Young Scholars Academy, 2006 Pulliam St.
Oct. 28
6 p.m. - Dia de Los Muertos Community Altar kickoff, San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Love St.
6 p.m. - Trunk or Treat, Meadow Creek Nursing & Rehabilitation, 4343 Oak Grove Blvd.
6 p.m. - Walk-thru Boo Halloween, Sunset Mall, 4001 Sunset Drive
9 p.m. - Nightmare at Camp Williams Haunted Maze, San Angelo State Supported Living Center
Oct. 29
11 a.m. - Dia de Los Muertos Fashion Show by Leo's Imports, Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial RiverStage, 16 E. Avenue A
2 p.m. - Trunk or Treat, Premier High School, 4102 Sunset Drive
2 p.m. - Trunk or Treat, Mattress Firm, 4150 Sunset Drive
5 p.m. - Concho Valley Electric Cooperative's Trucks & Treats, San Angelo Stadium west parking lot
5 p.m. - Dia de Los Muertos event, San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Love St.
5 p.m. - Fall festival fundraiser, Little Rascal's Clubhouse, 2216 W. Avenue M
5 p.m. - Mathis Law Firm and Templeton Law Firm Trunk or Treat, 2402 College Hills Blvd.
5 p.m. - SACA Fall Festival, 518 Country Club Road
5 p.m. - Trunk or Treat, Packsaddle BBQ, 6007 Knickerbocker Road
6 p.m. - Fright Fest, San Angelo Nature Center, 7409 Knickerbocker Road
6 p.m. - Saturday Spook Night, Kirby Park pavilion, 1401 Edmund Blvd.
6 p.m. - Trunk or Treat and Dia de los Muertos Celebration, St. Margaret Catholic Church, 2619 Era Ave.
6:30 p.m. - Tom Green County Sheriff's Office Trunk or Treat, TGCSO parking lot, 222 W. Harris Ave.
8:15 p.m. - Dia de Los Muertos Concert featuring Rhythm & Sound Machine celebrating the music of Gloria Estefan, Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial RiverStage, 16 E. Avenue A
9 p.m. - Nightmare at Camp Williams Haunted Maze, San Angelo State Supported Living Center
Oct. 30
Noon - Oktoberfest 2022, Trinity Lutheran School, 3516 Lutheran Way
5 p.m. - Reyna's Tacos fourth annual Dia de Los Muertos celebration, Reyna's Tacos, 226 S. Abe St.
5 p.m. - Trunk or Treat, Lily's Pizza, 2424 Vanderventer
Oct. 31
2 p.m. - Trunk or Treat, Brayden Park Assisted Living and Memory Care, 2695 Valleyview Blvd.
5 p.m. -Trunk or Treat, H-E-B, 3301 Sherwood Way (west parking lot)
5 p.m. - Lowriders and Kandy Trunk or Treat, Lonestar Collision, 1308 Pulliam St.
5:30 p.m. - Ninth annual Fall Festival, Day Head Start, 3026 N. Oakes St.
5:30 p.m. - Trunk or Treat, Shannon Medical Center South parking lot, 3501 Knickerbocker Road
6 p.m. - Blackshear Heights Family ninth annual Halloween Block Party and Trunk or Treat, second block of West 17th St.
6 p.m. - Trunk or Treat, Primera Church, 23 W. Avenue J
6 p.m. - Life-sized Candy Land, Jerusalem Assembly of God,1819 Volney St.
6 p.m. - St. Mary Knights of Columbus drive-thru Haunted House and Trunk or Treat, St. Mary Catholic Church, 11 W. Avenue N
6 p.m. - All San Angelo Fire Department stations:
- Central Fire Station, 306 W. 1st St.
- Fire Station #2, 4702 Southland Blvd.
- Fire Station #3, 514 Smith Blvd.
- Fire Station #4, 3415 Edgewood Drive
- Fire Station #5, 3351 TLC Way
- Fire Station #6, 4386 N. Chadbourne St.
- Fire Station #7, 3225 Executive Drive
- Fire Station #8, 7894 Knickerbocker Road
7 p.m. - Halloween event, Railway Museum of San Angelo, 703 S. Oakes St.