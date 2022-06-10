x
2022 fall festivals, events happening in West Texas

Looking for fall festivals, trunk-or-treats, haunted houses or Halloween events for the family? Here's your guide!

TEXAS, USA —

BIG COUNTRY

Oct. 7

6 p.m. - Fall Faire, The People's Plaza, 1290 S. Willis St. 

Oct. 8

5 p.m. - Oktoberfest, Grain Theory, 202 Pine St. 

Oct. 11

7:30 p.m. Abilene Community Band Fall Concert, Historic Paramount Theatre, 352 Cypress St. 

Oct. 15

9 a.m. - Eight annual Bronteoberfest, Bronte Park, Park Road - BRONTE

10 a.m. - Boo at the Zoo, Abilene Zoo, 2070 Zoo Lane

Oct. 21

8 p.m. - 12th Armored Division Haunted House, 12th Armored Division Memorial Museum, 1289 N. 2nd St.

8:30 p.m. - The Dragon's Lair, A Labyrinth of Horror Haunted House, Play Faire Park, 2300 N. 2nd St.

Oct. 22

9 a.m. - SonFlower Women's Ministry annual Craft Show, Bake Sale and Ministry Fair, First Church of the Nazarene, 2849 Beltway South

10 a.m. - Boo at the Zoo, Abilene Zoo, 2070 Zoo Lane

7 p.m. - Swenson House Boo Bash, Swenson House, 1726 Swenson St.

Oct. 26

5:30 p.m. - Community-wide Trunk or Treat, Nolan County Coliseum parking lot, 220 Coliseum Drive - SWEETWATER

Oct. 27

5:30 p.m. - Trunk or Treat, Abilene Police Department parking lot, 4565 S. First St.

Oct. 28

8 p.m. -  Haunted Abilene - Alice in Swenson Wonderland, Swenson House, 1726 Swenson St.

Oct. 29

4 p.m. - Abilene Association of Realtors fifth annual Harvest Fest, 626 S. Pioneer Drive

5 p.m. - Inaugural Nolan County Sheriff's Office Trunk or Treat, 211 Avenger Field Road - SWEETWATER

7 p.m. - Haunted Jail, Brown County Museum of History, 209 N. Broadway St. - BROWNWOOD

8 p.m. -  Haunted Abilene - Alice in Swenson Wonderland, Swenson House, 1726 Swenson St.

Oct. 30

4:30 p.m. - Third annual Cars and Candy Trunk or Treat, Tom's Tire Pros, 1434 S. Clack St.

6 p.m. - Trunk-or-treat hosted by Winters ISD student council, Winters High School parking lot, 205 Jones St. - WINTERS

Oct. 31

5 p.m. - Merkel Police Department eighth annual Trunk or Treat, City Hall parking lot, 100 Kent St. - MERKEL

6 p.m. - Teen Night: "The Ring: Samara's Return", Mockingbird Branch Library, 1326 N. Mockingbird Lane 

7:30 p.m. - Paramount Film Series "Psycho", Historic Paramount Theatre, 352 Cypress St.

CONCHO VALLEY

Oct. 8

4 p.m. - 2022 Wall-O-Ween Carnival, Wall Elementary School, 8065 Loop 570 - WALL

Oct. 13

5 p.m. - Cinderella's Pumpkin Bash, Circle S Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 7305 Bean Road - WALL

Oct. 15

10 a.m. - Painting Fun Paintbrush Alley Market Days, Paintbrush Alley, downtown San Angelo 

10 a.m. - Coldwell Banker Legacy Homes for Dogs Adoption Event and Trunk or Treat, 3017 Knickerbocker Road

Oct. 18

4:30 p.m. - CAC Family Fall Festival, Children's Advocacy Center, 3418 Town and Country Drive

Oct. 20

5 p.m. - Keller Williams Trunk or Treat, Keller Williams parking lot, 2117 Knickerbocker Road

5:30 p.m. - Halloween at Firefly Salon and Spa, 1809 Freeland Ave.

Oct. 21

7 p.m. - Halloween Zombie Maze and Trunk or Treat, Pearson's Painting, 2114 Shelton St.

9 p.m. - Nightmare at Camp Williams Haunted Maze, San Angelo State Supported Living Center, 11640 US Hwy 87N - CARLSBAD 

9 p.m. -  Haunted Corn Maze 2022, Circle S Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 7305 Bean Road

Oct. 22

2 p.m. - Prep Academy's Spooktacular Halloween Dance Party, Prep Academy, 2430 Sherwood Way

4 p.m. - 2002 San Angelo Rotary Club Shrimpfest, Kirby Park, 1401 Edmund Blvd.

4 p.m. - Halloween Trunk or Treat, San Angelo Nursing and Rehab, 5455 Knickerbocker Road

5 p.m. - New Journey San Angelo's Trail of Treats, 4331 Hatchery Road

5 p.m. - Sight Full of Fright Art Show, De Nada, 3038 W. Beauregard Ave.

6 p.m. - Halloween event, Palladian Day Spa, 3013 Knickerbocker Road

7 p.m. - Halloween Zombie Maze and Trunk or Treat, Pearson's Painting, 2114 Shelton St.

8 p.m. - Fort Concho After Dark, Fort Concho National Historic Landmark, 630 S. Oakes St. - SOLD OUT

9 p.m. - Nightmare at Camp Williams Haunted Maze, San Angelo State Supported Living Center, 11640 US Hwy 87N - CARLSBAD 

9 p.m. -  Haunted Corn Maze 2022, Circle S Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 7305 Bean Road

Oct. 23

7 p.m. - Halloween Zombie Maze and Trunk or Treat, Pearson's Painting, 2114 Shelton St.

Oct. 24

6 p.m. - Trunk or Treat, Henry's Diner parking lot, 3015 Sherwood Way

Oct. 25

4:30 p.m. - Special Needs Children's Fall Festival, Jim Bass Ford, 4032 Houston Harte Expressway

5:30 p.m. - Second annual Trunk or Treat Howl-o-ween, Green Meadow Veterinary Hospital, 3446 Green Meadow Drive

Oct. 26

6 p.m. - Hallelujah Night Trunk or Treat, Trinity Fellowship Church, 3838 Arden Road

Oct. 27

5 p.m. - Downtown Stroll Halloween Festival, participating downtown San Angelo businesses

5 p.m. - Trunk or Treat at the firehouse with first responders, Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria & Taproom, 200 S. Magdalen St.

5:30 p.m. - Trunk o' Treat, Texas Truck World, 1806 College Hills Blvd.

7 p.m. - Trunk or Treat, Young Scholars Academy, 2006 Pulliam St.

Oct. 28

6 p.m. - Dia de Los Muertos Community Altar kickoff, San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Love St.

6 p.m. - Trunk or Treat, Meadow Creek Nursing & Rehabilitation, 4343 Oak Grove Blvd.

6 p.m. - Walk-thru Boo Halloween, Sunset Mall, 4001 Sunset Drive

9 p.m. - Nightmare at Camp Williams Haunted Maze, San Angelo State Supported Living Center

Oct. 29

11 a.m. - Dia de Los Muertos Fashion Show by Leo's Imports, Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial RiverStage, 16 E. Avenue A

2 p.m. - Trunk or Treat, Premier High School, 4102 Sunset Drive

2 p.m. - Trunk or Treat, Mattress Firm, 4150 Sunset Drive

5 p.m. - Concho Valley Electric Cooperative's Trucks & Treats, San Angelo Stadium west parking lot

5 p.m. - Dia de Los Muertos event, San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Love St.

5 p.m. - Fall festival fundraiser, Little Rascal's Clubhouse, 2216 W. Avenue M

5 p.m. - Mathis Law Firm and Templeton Law Firm Trunk or Treat, 2402 College Hills Blvd.

5 p.m. - SACA Fall Festival, 518 Country Club Road

5 p.m. - Trunk or Treat, Packsaddle BBQ, 6007 Knickerbocker Road

6 p.m. - Fright Fest, San Angelo Nature Center, 7409 Knickerbocker Road

6 p.m. - Saturday Spook Night, Kirby Park pavilion, 1401 Edmund Blvd.

6 p.m. - Trunk or Treat and Dia de los Muertos Celebration, St. Margaret Catholic Church, 2619 Era Ave.

6:30 p.m. - Tom Green County Sheriff's Office Trunk or Treat, TGCSO parking lot, 222 W. Harris Ave. 

8:15 p.m. - Dia de Los Muertos Concert featuring Rhythm & Sound Machine celebrating the music of Gloria Estefan, Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial RiverStage, 16 E. Avenue A   

9 p.m. - Nightmare at Camp Williams Haunted Maze, San Angelo State Supported Living Center

Oct. 30 

Noon - Oktoberfest 2022, Trinity Lutheran School, 3516 Lutheran Way

5 p.m. - Reyna's Tacos fourth annual Dia de Los Muertos celebration, Reyna's Tacos, 226 S. Abe St.

5 p.m. - Trunk or Treat, Lily's Pizza, 2424 Vanderventer 

Oct. 31 

2 p.m. - Trunk or Treat, Brayden Park Assisted Living and Memory Care, 2695 Valleyview Blvd.

5 p.m. -Trunk or Treat, H-E-B, 3301 Sherwood Way (west parking lot)

5 p.m. - Lowriders and Kandy Trunk or Treat, Lonestar Collision, 1308 Pulliam St.

5:30 p.m. - Ninth annual Fall Festival, Day Head Start, 3026 N. Oakes St.

5:30 p.m. - Trunk or Treat, Shannon Medical Center South parking lot, 3501 Knickerbocker Road 

6 p.m. - Blackshear Heights Family ninth annual Halloween Block Party and Trunk or Treat, second block of West 17th St.

6 p.m. - Trunk or Treat, Primera Church, 23 W. Avenue J

6 p.m. - Life-sized Candy Land, Jerusalem Assembly of God,1819 Volney St. 

6 p.m. - St. Mary Knights of Columbus drive-thru Haunted House and Trunk or Treat, St. Mary Catholic Church, 11 W. Avenue N

6 p.m. - All San Angelo Fire Department stations:

  • Central Fire Station, 306 W. 1st St.
  • Fire Station #2, 4702 Southland Blvd.
  • Fire Station #3, 514 Smith Blvd.
  • Fire Station #4, 3415 Edgewood Drive
  • Fire Station #5, 3351 TLC Way
  • Fire Station #6, 4386 N. Chadbourne St.
  • Fire Station #7, 3225 Executive Drive
  • Fire Station #8, 7894 Knickerbocker Road

7 p.m. - Halloween event, Railway Museum of San Angelo, 703 S. Oakes St.

We are excited to announce the schedule of events for Dia de los Muertos! Mark your calendar! We are two weeks away...

