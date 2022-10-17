Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke brought Kacey Musgraves a drink during Weekend 2 of ACL

"Honestly, I could use a drink," Musgraves said. "Is there any beer or anything out there?"

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke was seen giving Kacey Musgraves a beer during Weekend 2 of the Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL)

Musgraves, who originally hails from Golden, Texas, was performing during her ACL set when she asked the crowd for a beer.

Once Musgraves said that into her microphone, O'Rourke walked on stage holding a beer for Musgraves to drink.

10 songs into her Austin City Limits set tonight, @KaceyMusgraves suddenly seemed parched.

“Honestly, I could use a drink. Is there any beer or anything out there?” the country star, native Texan & former Austinite asked.

From stage right, @BetoORourke came out with a beer. 🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/xvhPfAz9jH — Judy Hockenbrough ☮️ (@JHockenbrough) October 17, 2022

After taking two sips of the beer, Musgraves returned it to O'Rourke and he left the stage. Fans of Musgraves and O'Rourke have been outspoken about the cameo on Twitter, calling the appearance on stage an endorsement ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

In addition to bringing O'Rourke on stage, Musgraves has been very vocal about her disappointment in the politics of her home state. Musgraves took a dig at U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) during her Weekend 1 performance by changing the lyrics in her song "High Horse."

"Cause everyone knows someone who kills the buzz, every time they open their mouth – Ted Cruz," Musgraves sang.

Here is Texas Native @KaceyMusgraves performing her song "High Horse" at Austin City Limits last night and putting @tedcruz on blast: "Cause everyone knows someone who kills the buzz, every time they open their mouth...Ted Cruz...I said what I said." pic.twitter.com/m0WWc88gko — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) October 10, 2022

A recent KVUE/Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation poll found Republican incumbent Greg Abbott leads O’Rourke by seven points (51% to 44%) among likely voters. Among most likely (almost certain) voters, the lead grows to 10 points (53% to 43%).

In a recent interview with KVUE's sister station WFAA, both Gov. Abbott and O'Rourke sat down and discussed a variety of hot-button topics including abortion, property taxes, the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde and the border.

The 2022 general election is on Nov. 8. Early voting for the election begins on Monday, Oct. 24, and runs until Friday, Nov. 4. Check out KVUE's voter guide for everything you need to know before heading to the polls.

