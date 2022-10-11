Children's Advocacy Center to host inaugural Family Fall Festival

The festival is happening from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 3418 Town & Country Drive. It is free and open to the public.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Children’s Advocacy Center of Greater West Texas Inc’s (CAC) is hosting its inaugural Family Fall Festival presented by Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18. The event will be at CAC’s Stephens Campus for Children & Families, 3418 Town and Country Drive on the corner of South Bryant Boulevard and South Jackson Street.

The free, family-friendly event will have vendor booths featuring CAC programs, community partners and child welfare agencies. Each vendor will have a child-friendly game and prizes for children.

Each family will receive a goodie bag filled with resource information on vendors who attend the event. In addition to games, CAC’s Women of Hope will be serving hot dogs and nachos, entertainment will be provided by local musicians and DJs and photo opportunities will be available with ASU cheerleaders and Angelettes. There will also be vehicles on display from the San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office and Bikers Against Child Abuse.

Vendors planning to be in attendance are CAC Programs of Hope House, CASA, Family Enrichment Services and Therapy Services, CAC Women of Hope, Methodist Health Care Ministries of South Texas, United Way of the Concho Valley, FOX West Texas, Angelo State University honors students, Junior League of San Angelo, Rainbow Room, San Angelo Police Department, Shannon Pediatrics, Bikers Against Child Abuse, A World for Children, Angelo State University Cheer Team, Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, YMCA San Angelo, ASU Angelettes, Enchanted Parties San Angelo, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Concho Valley Republican Women, Arrow Child & Family Ministries and more.

Additional funding for the event is provided by Jean Ann and Dr. Robert LeGrand and First Financial Bank.