Fiesta in San Antonio: Gartenfest is in full swing

KENS 5 is no stranger to this event, covering all the food and fun that folks can expect.

SAN ANTONIO — You can smell the bratwurst, sauerkraut and baked goods when you walk into The Beethoven Männerchor Halle und Garten to celebrate Fiesta Gartenfest.

Founded in 1867, the Beethoven Maennerchor is the oldest active singing society in Texas. They put on a fantastic party on April 26, 27 and 28 where you can watch live bands, enjoy an ice cold brew (if you're 21 and up, of course) and appreciate the sights and sounds of the historical building.

As to how much food is served at this event, just to serve bratwurst alone is one ton of sausage, 5,000 buns and 800 pounds of sauerkraut!

They also had Reuben sandwiches, Leberkäse, Bavarian pretzels and potato pancakes.

Proceeds from this event help the Beethoven preserve German music, language, customs, and culture in San Antonio, according to their website.