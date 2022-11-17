Governor Greg Abbott's Small Business Series comes to Bryan/College Station

These statewide meetings are helping connect owners and entrepreneurs across Texas.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott is hosting his Small Business Series at the Hilton College Station & Conference Center on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

This event is co-hosted by the Governor's Office of Economic Development and Tourism.

The Governor's Small Business Series aims to connect small business owners and entrepreneurs to the resources and information they need to be successful.

Governor Abbott states that "our state is focused on developing an environment where entrepreneurs can aspire, grow, and prosper."

He goes on to say "I look forward to continuing to work with small businesses and communities in every region of the state to ensure they have the tools needed to succeed."

Registration to this event is $20.

For more information and to register, please visit here.