Here are the 2023 World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest winners

More than 250 barbecue teams competed from in Texas and around the world, with the grand prize going to a team from Jasper County.

HOUSTON — Another year of tasty eats wrapped up Saturday night at the RodeoHouston cookoff!

Editorial note: The above video is from 1976 Houston Rodeo BBQ cookoff

This year's Grand Overall Champion of the 2023 World's Championship Bar-B-Que was Jasper County Go Texan. In second was the Reserve Grand Champion McLennan County Go Texan.

More than 250 barbecue teams from Texas and around the world competed at this year's cookoff. There were also winners for specific categories such as best brisket, chicken and ribs. Here's a full list of winners directly from RodeoHouston:

Brisket

Champion: Always Able But Confused Cookers

2nd place: San Augustine County Go Texan

3rd place: Metro Go Texan 1/BJ's Blue Smoke BBQ

Ribs

Champion: Hardin County Go Texan

2nd place: Metro Go Texan 5/The Worms BBQ Team

3rd place: Rancho Cerveza

Chicken

Champion: Guzzlin' Gourmets

2nd place: The Star of Texas Cooking Team

3rd place: Paloma Blanca

Go Texan

Grand Champion: Jasper County Go Texan

Reserve Champion: McLennan County Go Texan

Dutch Oven Dessert

Champion: Orange County Go Texan TX Ooey Gooey Pecan Cheesecake

2nd place: Hardin County Go Texan Pecan Pie Cheesecake

3rd place: Shelby County Go Texan Nana's German Chocolate Cake



Open Contest

Champion: Lonesome Dove Cookers Turf and Surf

2nd place: Half Fast Cookers Surf and Turf

3rd place: Ritch's Raiders Shrimp Grits



Jr. Cookoff

Champion: Brodie Daniel, Metro Go Texan 1/BJ's Blue Smoke BBQ

2nd place: Karley Aleksines, Williamson County

3rd place: Braxton Kolojaco, 300 Justice Road

Specialty Awards

Best Facade: Limestone County

Best Overall Theme: Saddle Tramps

Best Skit: BOHICA