Check the routes for trail riders heading to town for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

For more then 70 years, trail riders have made the annual trek on horseback to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Here's what you need to know.

HOUSTON — Saddle up! It's that time of the year again as trail riders begin their traditional journey on horseback and wagon to Memorial Park ahead of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

When was the first trail ride to the Houston Rodeo?

The first trail ride took place with four men from Brenham, Texas in January 1952, according to the RodeoHouston website. A year later, 80 people signed up to start the Salt Grass Trail Ride. The ride grew to include 800 people by 1954.

What is the longest trail ride to the Houston Rodeo?

The longest trail ride to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is the Mission Trail Ride which begins in San Antonio. The ride covers 239 miles. The shortest trail ride is the Valley Lodge Trail Ride which begins in Brookshire, Texas. That ride covers 71.5 miles.

In total, the trail rides to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo cover 1,300 miles as they make their way to H-Town.

Where to watch the Rodeo Houston trail riders?

Most of the trail rides will begin their trek on Saturday, Feb. 18 as they head to Memorial Park for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The trail riders will then take part in the Downtown Rodeo Parade on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Below is a breakdown of each of the trail rides and the routes they are taking to Memorial Park.

Northeastern Trail Ride from Cheek, Texas

The Northeastern Trail Ride begins on Feb. 18, 2023, in Cheek, Texas, and is led by Trail Boss Anthony Bruno. The trail ride was established in 1982 and covers 111 miles. It includes 55 riders and 19 wagons.

Prairie View Trail Ride from Hempstead, Texas

The Prairie View Trail Ride begins on Feb. 19, 2023, in Hempstead, Texas, and is led by Trail Boss Myrtis Dightman Jr. The trail ride was established in 1957 and covers 78 miles. It includes 300 riders and 9 wagons.

Salt Grass Trail Ride from Cat Spring, Texas

The Salt Grass Trail Ride begins on Feb. 19, 2023, in Cat Spring, Texas, and is led by Trail Boss Philip Fairchild. The trail ride was established in 1952 and covers 105 miles. It includes 1,000 riders and 22 wagons.

Sam Houston Trail Ride from Montgomery, Texas

The Sam Houston Trail Ride begins on Feb. 2, 2023, in Montgomery, Texas, and is led by Trail Boss David Supak. The trail ride was established in 1955 and covers 100 miles. It includes 100 riders and 10 wagons.

Southwest Trail Ride from Rosenberg, Texas

The Southwest Trail Ride begins on Feb. 18, 2023, in Rosenberg, Texas, and is led by Trail Boss Alex Prince. The trail ride was established in 1993 and covers 120 miles. It includes 294 riders and 7 wagons.

Southwestern Trail Ride from West Columbia, Texas

The Southwestern Trail Ride begins on Feb. 17, 2023, in West Columbia, Texas, and is led by Trail Boss Rosetta Gray. The trail ride was established in 1973 and covers 100 miles. It includes 250 riders and 11 wagons.

Texas Cattlemen's Trail Ride from Magnolia, Texas

The Texas Cattlemen's Trail Ride begins on Feb. 20, 2023, in Magnolia, Texas, and is led by Trail Boss Cliff Willson. The trail ride was established in 1985 and covers 60 miles. It includes 35 riders and 3 wagons.

Texas Independence Trail Ride from La Marque, Texas

The Texas Independence Trail Ride begins on Feb. 18, 2023, in La Marque, Texas, and is led by Trail Boss Edward Valles. The trail ride was established in 1961 and covers 75 miles. It includes 50-100 riders and 14 wagons.

The Spanish Trail Ride from Shepherd, Texas

The Spanish Trail Ride begins on Feb. 18, 2023, in Shepherd, Texas, and is led by Trail Boss Larry Cantrell. The trail ride was established in 1961 and covers 109 miles. It includes 125 riders and 9 wagons.

Valley Lodge Trail Ride from Brookshire, Texas

The Valley Lodge Trail Ride begins on Feb. 18, 2023, in Brookshire, Texas, and is led by Trail Boss Michael Murphey Jr. The trail ride was established in 1959 and covers 75 miles. It includes 74 riders and 4 wagons.