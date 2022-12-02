Purple Christmas Toy Drive for Uvalde families hosted by Teach Them to Love Ministries

The non-profit, faith-based organization is hoping to help the healing town this holiday season.

KILLEEN, Texas — Teach Them to Love Outreach Ministries (T3L) is hosting a Purple Christmas Toy Drive for the kids of Uvalde and Flores through Dec. 16 in Killeen.

The non-profit organization has been accepting gifts for school children of Uvalde and Flores Elementary since Nov. 26.

This holiday season can be very tough for a lot of families within the Uvalde community and T3L asks for everyone's help to give these kids the Christmas they deserve.

T3L has included a Uvalde wish list below:

Electronics-LCD Writing Tablets,

Bikes for ages 8-10/ Boys and Girls

Bike Helmets for ages 8-10/ Boys and Girls

Scooters for ages 8-10/Boys and Girls

National Geographic Magic Chemistry Sets

Shape Shifting Box

Airplane Launcher

Skillmatic Marvel Card Games

Any Sports gear-Footballs, Basketballs, Soccer Balls, Baseball and Bat sets, volley balls, and Basket Ball goals

Hover Soccer Balls

Boxing Set Barbie Dolls-all types

Karma’s DJ World

Bluetooth Headphones

Karaoke Machines

Duffle bags

Tennis Racquets and balls

Winter Jackets, gloves, scarfs and caps

If you would like to donate, here are the five drop-off locations in Killeen:

Dwelling Place Realty, LLC - 2904 East Stan Schlueter Loop

Durant Hair Studio & Beauty Salon - 1519 Florence Road, Suite 11

Caribbean Flavored Ice - 4204 East Stan Schlueter Loop

Homevets Realty - 2000 East Central Texas Expressway

Harker Height TX Residential Management Office - 302 Millers Crossing, Suite 11

For more information on this Toy Drive, call 254-781-9900.