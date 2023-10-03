Rodeo Austin 2023 kicks off exhibits, shows, a carnival and more

Among other things, the rodeo features an educational exhibit that teaches where our dairy products come from.

AUSTIN, Texas — Rodeo Austin is kicking off its events Friday night with a carnival and some shows.

For the next 15 days, the nonprofit will host its signature fair, shows and exhibits.

One of the exhibits this year is the "Dairy Discovery Zone." It’s an educational exhibit that shows people the journey our dairy products make from the farm to our homes.

There will also be ProRodeo competitions and live concerts each night of Rodeo Austin. The event will also feature attractions for the whole family like the petting zoo and trick riders, as well as Austin's largest carnival.

All the events serve as a fundraiser for Rodeo Austin, a nonprofit that works to help put students through school and give the urban-based Central Texas community a look into the world of agriculture.

"Not everyone understands and knows where your food is come from. And so, of course, nutrition is important to all of us. The food is important to all of us. And it is just the backbone of what the industry is," said Glenn Alan Phillips, CEO of Rodeo Austin.

The fairgrounds open at 4 p.m. Friday. Then starting Saturday, they will open at 10 a.m.

Austin Rodeo runs through March 25.

