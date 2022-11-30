RodeoHouston 2023: Texas native Cody Jinks added to lineup

The Texas native will make his RodeoHouston debut on Monday, March 13.

HOUSTON — Texas native and Outlaw country singer Cody Jinks is the latest performer added to the Rodeo's 2023 lineup.

Jinks will make his RodeoHouston debut on Monday, March 13.

Tickets go on sale for Jinks and Contemporary Christian artist Lauren Daigle on Thursday, Dec. 8. Tickets for opening night performer Parker McCollum are already on sale.

Jinks is an independent country artist who incorporates rock, blues and soul into his songs, according to RodeoHouston's website.

"He has trailblazed the way for new country artists on the unconventional methods of “off the radio” country music, which his fans strongly relate to," according to the Rodeo.

In fact, his songs "Loud and Heavy" and "Hippies and Cowboys" went gold without ever being played on the radio.

Jinks' other biggest hits are: “Must be the Whiskey,” “Mamma Song" and “I’m Not the Devil."

His fifth album "I'm Not the Devil" landed at No. 4 on Billboard's Country Album Chart and grew his fan base.

Jinks won Music Row's 2021 CountryBreakout Award for Independent Artist of the Year.

Fun fact: Jinks once led a thrash metal band called Unchecked Aggression before returning to his roots with country.

He was born in Halton City, outside of Fort Worth, where his dad taught him to play guitar.

