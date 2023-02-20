Why are Houston rodeo concerts a little different from a normal concert?

What you need to know about before heading out to see your favorite performer.

HOUSTON — Even if you are a RodeoHouston veteran it’s always good to dust off your boots and get a little refresher. So let’s go through the basics.

The concerts follow right after the rodeo on weeknights, which generally means around 9 p.m., and around 6 p.m. on weekends.

Think of the concert as the cherry on top of a rodeo sundae. While you may be there to see Luke Bryan, a lot of people look forward to the rodeo action, including bull riders, steer wrestlers and barrel racers. The nightly calf scramble and mutton bustin' are also fun and entertaining.

Most rodeo concerts run about an hour, but some performers play longer.

The rodeo also affects the layout. The stage is set up in the center of the stadium, surrounded by a dirt floor. This means for most people, there will be some distance between you and your favorite performer.

For a lot of fans, the mix of the rough and ready rodeo ambiance with some of the biggest names in music is an experience you can only get in Houston.

When we say some of the biggest names in music we mean it.

Performers like Elvis Presley, Selena, and George Strait have all gone down in rodeo history for their electric performances. This year’s entertainers include Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson and The Chainsmokers.

Lastly, for all the parents out there, performers stick to clean versions of their songs, so the concerts are considered family-friendly.