x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

SZA's 'S.O.S' tour: When and where she'll be in Texas

The singer will make two stops in the Lone Star State to perform her newly released sophomore album.
Credit: John Locher/Invision/AP
SZA, winner of the award for best pop duo/group performance for "Kiss Me More," poses in the press room at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

TEXAS, USA — After five years since her debut album, she had to do it to us!

SZA just released her sophomore album "S.O.S" last Friday, and she's leaving no time for us to hit snooze. On Tuesday, she announced on social media that she's going on tour across North America with special guest Omar Apollo.

The singer is speaking Texas' love language by having two shows in the Lone Star State. It's one of only two states that'll have multiple concerts. 

Austin's Moody Center will have open arms for her on March 9, 2023. Then Dallas with notice her at the American Airlines Center on March 10.

Tickets for the shows will open to the public this Friday at 12 p.m. A variety of presale tickets will be available starting 10 a.m. Thursday.

Other local events:

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Tuesday night forecast December 13, 2022

Before You Leave, Check This Out