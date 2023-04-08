Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Free museum admission, Kenny Loggins and more

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From a movie on the water to a musician's final Austin show, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.

Looking to catch a movie this weekend but bored of just going to the theater? Austin Motel's "Float Films" series continues this Friday with 2005's "Man of the House," starring Texas native Tommy Lee Jones as a Texas Ranger who must protect a group of cheerleaders who have witnessed a murder.

When: Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Austin Motel, located at 1220 S. Congress Ave.

It's time to get footloose and take a trip to the danger zone. Gen X-ers may be both happy and sad to hear that movie theme song aficionado Kenny Loggins is bringing his final tour to the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park this Saturday. Loggins will be supported by the Yacht Rock Revue.

Tickets are on sale now. Doors are at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

When: Saturday at 7 p.m.

Where: Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park, located at 1401 Trinity St.

If you're looking for a way to beat the heat, how about learning about the Lone Star State? Every first Sunday of the month, the Bullock Museum holds its "H-E-B First Sunday" event, when it offers free exhibition admission all day. Museum-goers can explore the story of Texas through three floors of exhibitions.

When: Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Bullock Texas State History Museum, located at 1800 Congress Ave.

Other events happening this weekend: