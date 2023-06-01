Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Luling Watermelon Thump, Pride in Local Music Festival and more

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From live music to Luling watermelons, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.

This weekend is the 17th annual Asian-American Film Festival! This year's fest will feature dozens of shorts and feature-length films by Asian American creators, as well as parties and gatherings. Badges and passes are still available.

Screenings and events are scheduled throughout the weekend at various locations. Learn more about how to attend.

Every last full weekend of June since 1954, Luling has been host to the Luling Watermelon Thump, a festival created to celebrate watermelon growers and the local watermelon market. And this year is no exception!

The four-day event includes live music, a carnival, a parade, a car show and, of course, watermelon-themed activities like seed spitting contests, melon eating contest and the crowning of the "Thump Queen." Learn more about the festival.

When: through Sunday

Where: Watermelon Thump Pavilion, located at 319 E. Davis St. in Luling

The Pride in Local Music Festival, hosted by the Austin LGBT Chamber, will be held this Saturday on Fourth Street in Downtown Austin.

When: Saturday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Fourth Street in Downtown Austin

