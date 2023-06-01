Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Luling Watermelon Thump, Pride in Local Music Festival and more

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From live music to Luling watermelons, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.
Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.
This weekend is the 17th annual Asian-American Film Festival! This year's fest will feature dozens of shorts and feature-length films by Asian American creators, as well as parties and gatherings. Badges and passes are still available.
Screenings and events are scheduled throughout the weekend at various locations. Learn more about how to attend.
Every last full weekend of June since 1954, Luling has been host to the Luling Watermelon Thump, a festival created to celebrate watermelon growers and the local watermelon market. And this year is no exception!
The four-day event includes live music, a carnival, a parade, a car show and, of course, watermelon-themed activities like seed spitting contests, melon eating contest and the crowning of the "Thump Queen." Learn more about the festival.
When: through Sunday
Where: Watermelon Thump Pavilion, located at 319 E. Davis St. in Luling
The Pride in Local Music Festival, hosted by the Austin LGBT Chamber, will be held this Saturday on Fourth Street in Downtown Austin.
The festival will feature live performances by Gina Chavez, Primo the Alien, promqueen, Glass Mansions and more, plus a marketplace curated by The Little Gay Shop. General admission tickets are free with a suggested donation of $10, and VIP Tickets are $100.
When: Saturday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Fourth Street in Downtown Austin
Other events happening this weekend:
- Kid Rock – Friday at Moody Center
- A Flock of Seagulls with Strangelove-The Depeche Mode Experience – Friday at Emo's
- George Lopez – Saturday at ACL Live at the Moody Theater
- Austin African American Book Festival – Saturday at the George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center
- City-Wide Vintage Sale – Saturday and Sunday at the Palmer Events Center
- Pride Picnic – Sunday at Pease Park
- Kinky Curly Coily Fest – Sunday at 1601 Headway Circle
- Round Rock Express vs. Sacramento River Cats – through Sunday at Dell Diamond