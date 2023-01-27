Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Lunar New Year celebrations, a tattoo convention and more

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From Lunar New Year celebrations to a bloody popular musical, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.

Lunar New Year celebrations

It's the Year of the Rabbit! Central Texans have been celebrating the Lunar New Year with events throughout the week, but the fun isn't over yet.

On Saturday, OMG Squee will host a Lunar New Year and third anniversary party from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. The event will include a vendor market with a dozen Asian-owned businesses, a lion/dragon dance performance by Summit Lion-Dragon Dance Team, music by DJ Mike Swing and more.

OMG Squee, located at 4607 Bolm Road, Suite A, is also currently offering Year of the Rabbit-inspired treats.

Elsewhere in town, Austin's Asian American Resource Center is hosting a Lunar New Year makers' market featuring a "curated lineup of creatives, from artists to bakers, jewelry makers to crocheters."

Doors open at 1 p.m. at the Asian American Resource Center, located at 8401 Cameron Road. From 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., the Asian Memory Project will perform. The celebration wraps up at 4 p.m.

This weekend, the Palmer Events Center will host the 20th Anniversary Star of Texas Tattoo Revival. The event will feature dozens of tattoo artists, daily live entertainment and tattoo contests.

Advance ticket sales have closed, but tickets will still be available at the door for $25 for a one-day pass and $60 for a weekend pass. Take a look at the schedule and the floor plan map to see where the artists will be located.

When: noon to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday

Where: Palmer Events Center, located at 900 Barton Springs Road

Austin Opera's Winter 2023 production is Stephen Sondheim's famous musical, "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" – a story of love, razor-sharp revenge and meat pies with a wicked origin.

The play runs two and a half hours with an intermission. If you miss Saturday's show, there will be two other performances: Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 5, at 2:30 p.m.

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Long Center for the Performing Arts, located at 701 W. Riverside Dr.

Other events happening this weekend: