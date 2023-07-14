Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: National Ice Cream Day, roller derby and more

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From a Swiftie sing-along to a sweet holiday, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.

Drop everything now, Swifties: There's a party just for you at The Highball Friday night. The bar will host Dance Now (A Taylor Party), starting at 9 p.m., to celebrate Taylor Swift's release of "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" last week.

The party will feature music videos from all of Swift's eras, glowsticks and props. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in their best Swift-inspired attire and be ready for a nonstop sing-along straight out of their wildest dreams.

Entry will be on a first come, first served basis, with a one in, one out life if The Highball hits capacity.

When: Friday from 9 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Where: The Highball, located at 1120 S. Lamar Blvd.

Looking for an exciting indoor activity to do during this sweltering heatwave? Look no further than TXRD's bout this Saturday.

The Cherry Bombs will take on the Rhinestones Saturday at the Palmer Events Center, with doors at 5 p.m. and wheels on the track at 6 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance and at the door, and kids 12 and under get in free at the door.

When: Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Palmer Events Center, located at 900 Barton Springs Road

I scream, you scream – you know the rest. This Sunday is National Ice Cream Day! To celebrate, the Museum of Ice Cream will have its ice cream truck parked on South Congress Avenue this weekend, serving up free scoops. After National Ice Cream Day, the truck will be stationed on South Congress until the end of the summer for patrons to purchase sweet treats.

The Museum of Ice Cream is also hosting a contest to win the "Ultimate Ice Cream Party." Learn more about how to participate.

When: Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: The Museum of Ice Cream truck will be parked at at 901 S. Congress Ave.

Other events happening this weekend:

Dave Chappelle – Friday and Saturday at Moody Center

Josh Abbott Band – Saturday at Whitewater Music Amphitheater

Ice Cream Sunday at Blue Owl Brewing – Sunday at Blue Owl Brewing

"Raging Bull" – all weekend at AFS Cinema