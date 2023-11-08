Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Austin Pride parade, Rosefest and more

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From a celebration of Pride to concerts benefitting good causes, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.

It's the most colorful time of the year: the Austin Pride parade returns this Saturday!

While most cities celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride in June, Austin celebrates Pride in August. This year's parade will start at 8 p.m. The Austin Pride Festival will also be held earlier in the day at Fiesta Gardens.

Learn more about the parade and check out our traffic guide for details about how to get around.

When: Saturday starting at 8 p.m.

Where: Downtown Austin. Route begins at the Capitol, makes its way down Congress Avenue and ends at the Ann Richards Bridge at Cesar Chavez Street.

Related Articles Here's what you need to know to attend the Austin Pride parade this Saturday

Finding treatments for children with rare genetic diseases is the goal of the To Cure a Rose Foundation. This weekend, the nonprofit is hosting its "Rosefest: Rocking Out for a Cure" fundraising event in Buda. The concert will feature performances from featuring Cory Morrow, Alpha Rev, Broken Arrow and more.

Casey McPherson, founder of the To Cure a Rose Foundation, joined KVUE to discuss the event:

When: Saturday at 6 p.m.

Where: Buck's Backyard, located at 1750 Farm to Market 1626 in Buda

After the death of their son, Lance and Lisa Keltner created the nonprofit Connor's Heart. Its goal is to raise awareness and funds in hopes of preventing more overdoses from fentanyl.

When: Sunday. Doors at 6 p.m. Show starts at 7 p.m.

Where: Emo's, located at 2015 E. Riverside Drive

Other events happening this weekend: