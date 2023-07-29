Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Classic cars, a creative workshop and more

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From a live storytelling event to a combination car show and concert, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.

Color Arc Productions' "Stories About Comfort Food" is a live storytelling event that aims to feed the soul. The event will feature seven storytellers sharing stories inspired by "comfort food," and it will end with a screening of the trailer for "Pizza My Heart," Color Arc Productions' new comedy short film. Complimentary drinks and snack will be available to attendees.

Christine Hoang with Color Arc Productions joined KVUE Midday to talk about the event:

Tickets are free with an RSVP.

When: Saturday starting at 7 p.m. (doors)

Where: Austin Cinemaker Space, located at 2200 Tillery St.

Looking to find a little inspiration of your own? The Contemporary Austin is hosting "Drop In and Create!," a hands-on art experience featuring special art activities that are fun for the whole family. Participants will start by checking out the current exhibition on view before creating some art of their own.

Activities are free with admission to The Contemporary, which is $10 for the general public and free for museum members and kids under 18.

When: Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: The Contemporary Austin at the Jones Center, located at 700 Congress Ave.

Despite its name, this event at Central Machine Works is not a fight club. Instead, it's a combination car show and concert! "Crusin' For a Brewsin'" will feature live music from Dale Watson and His Lone Stars, Darci Carlson and The Shanks, as well as hot rods from Austin Speed Shop and Tough Enuff.

The all-day party is free to attend.

When: Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Central Machine Works, located at 4824 E. Cesar Chavez St.

