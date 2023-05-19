Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: A world record attempt, margaritas and more

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From a gathering of Kyles to a festival of food trucks, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend, weather permitting.

Is your name Kyle? Then boy, do we have the perfect weekend activity for you.

This weekend, the City of Kyle will host its inaugural "Kyle Fair: A Tex-Travaganza" event, including carnival rides and games, live music, crafts, food vendors, fireworks and more. But most unusually, the event will feature the "Gathering of the Kyles," an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for having the largest gathering of people with the same name in one city. Learn more.

When: Saturday and Sunday. See the full lineup.

Where: Lake Kyle Park, located at 700 Lehman Road in Kyle

In Central Texas, two things are certain: people love their food trucks and they love their margaritas. One festival scheduled for this weekend is bringing the best of both worlds.

The Margarita and Food Truck Festival will offer a wide variety of food trucks and margaritas, plus a full bar and live music by Monte Montgomery and Del Castillo. Tickets range from $15 to $60.

When: Gates open at 11 a.m. Saturday for VIP, noon for general admission

Where: Round Rock Amp, located at 3701 N. Interstate 35 in Round Rock

Eight times a year, the Zilker Botanical Garden offers free admission – and one of those days is this Saturday! Visitors can take in the natural beauty of the gardens free of charge, though donations are always welcome.

At the admission kiosk, staff will scan your ticket from your phone or print a receipt to allow entrance. If there are multiple people in your party, make sure they have their tickets prior to arrival. Your entire part also needs to check in together during the timeframe purchased.

When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Zilker Botanical Garden, 2220 Barton Springs Road

Other events happening this weekend: