Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Pflugerville Pride, sci-fi action on the big screen and more

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From cyborg cinema to Pride in Pflugerville, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.

Pflugerville will host its second-annual "Pflugerville Pride Pfestival" this Saturday! The free event will include live music, comedians, dancers, a spoken word poetry event, a "State of the Legislature" panel discussion, a silent auction, a scavenger hunt and much more. One of the events – "Pfrankie's Pfabulous Drag Show" – will even be co-hosted by KVUE's own Shane Hinton!

The event will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Downtown Pflugerville. See a full lineup.

Other Pride events happening around Central Texas this weekend:

Pride POP! Community Market – Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Top Drawer Thrift Store

Pride Boat Party – Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Lake Travis

Vacancy Brewing Pride Night – Saturday starting at 7 p.m. at Vacancy Brewing

Pride Day – Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

Cyborg cinema

As part of its Summer Classic Film Series – and in partnership with We Luv Video – the Paramount Theater will be screening a double whammy of '80s science-fiction action goodness this weekend.

Cyborg cinema fans can catch "The Terminator" at 1 p.m. on Sunday, then "Robocop" at 4 p.m.

But if you're the type of movie fan that doesn't take the classics too seriously, there's actually another opportunity to watch "Robocop" this weekend. Master Pancake Theater – an Alamo Drafthouse tradition that pairs live comedy with "the worst that Hollywood has to offer" – will be riffing on the dystopian cult classic at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar Friday at 7 p.m.

Other events happening this weekend:

Ryan Adams & the Cardinals – Friday at ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Theo Von – Friday at the Paramount Theatre