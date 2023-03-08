Bad Bunny, St. Patrick's and a circus: 33 Things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend

Another week is in the books and you deserve to celebrate!

DALLAS — Cheers to another work week in the books!

Whether you're taking time off for Spring Break or you keep forgetting Spring Break is a thing (me too, friend), you deserve some time to have a little fun.

Hopefully, I can help you find something to do, especially with all of these St. Patrick's Day events (...even though it's not until next Friday).

Here's what I found for this weekend:

Friday, March 10

Let's go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: Bad Bunny will NOT be at this birthday bash (sorry, fans!).

But what's the next best thing to partying with Bad Bunny? Partying with people who are just as obsessed with Bad Bunny as you.

Head over to Tulips in Fort Worth to celebrate the musician's 29th birthday. Tickets will cost about $20 in total.

The party starts at 10:15 p.m.

Other Friday events:

Saturday, March 11

Maybe I'm still too new to DFW, but I'm still thrown off that everyone's celebrating St. Patty's Day a week early. But who am I to judge (especially since I'm keeping an eye out for Patty Day events I wanna go to)?

Dallas' Lower Greenville area (get it? GREEN-ville?) will celebrate with a big block party from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (and even a little later) on Saturday.

There will be a lot of cash-only beer tents, music, and a few restaurants and bars that are participating. That'll include the original Blue Goose Cantina, which will close after next weekend.

Have $20 in cash ready to get through the entrances, and check out the website beforehand to figure out what you can and can't bring with you.

PS: If you're planning to go to any event in Dallas on Saturday, see if you can take a free DART ride.

Other Saturday events:

Sunday, March 12

I'll let y'all know right now, this circus is NOT family-friendly! And if you get scared easily (like me), go ahead and save your money.

For those of you who think you can handle what's under this black and red Clown Castle, the Paranormal Cirque welcomes you. It just touched down in Frisco and they'll be there until Sunday.

Paranormal Cirque is a fusion of a circus, theatre, and a cabaret show. Expect a few freaks, acrobats and illusions, and some creepy creatures.

There's one show Thursday and Friday, then two shows on Saturday and Sunday. I took a quick look around for ticket prices and it looks like they start at $15.

No one under 13 is allowed to the show, and anyone between 13-17 has to come with an adult.

Other Sunday events:





Do you know about any North Texas events happening next weekend (March 17-19)? Email our Weekend Guide writer at bhawkins@wfaa.com.

Other upcoming events: