Unicorn World coming to San Antonio in October

SAN ANTONIO — Get ready to experience the magic of unicorns! Unicorn World will be bringing its interactive event to the Alamo City in October.

You'll be able to experience the magic of these mystical creatures up close and personal as they move, “breathe,” and neigh like real horses.

“Seeing the joy, inspiration and creativity reflected in the faces of families when they experience the magic of Unicorn World drives us to bring this event to communities throughout the country,” said Lauren Mines, co-founder of Unicorn World, LLC. “Whether its tapping into your inner child meeting life-sized unicorns at Rainbow Acres or witnessing the awe of a little one while racing motorized unicorns in the Galloping Glen, Unicorn World is sure to bring a smile to your face.”

Unicorn-themed arts and crafts, music, dancing, hula-hoops, a unicorn reading section, and unicorn gift shop is also available for everyone to enjoy.

Premium experiences include unicorn bounce houses, rides, face painting, balloons, and professional photos.

“We are honored to be helping families make magical memories together in a wonderland of unicorns,” co-founder Patrick Mines said. “From the moment our attendees arrive to the moment they leave, we want to transport them to an enchanted land that sparks wonder and lets imagination run free. Our goal has been to provide an environment that fosters quality time together for all ages, and we’re proud that the average stay at Unicorn World is more than two hours. That’s perhaps the greatest testament to the success and magic of this experience for families.”

All attendees can walk through the magical unicorn stables and meet the unicorns of Unicorn World.

Get to know each life-size, animatronic unicorn and have the chance to pet them, get your photo taken, and discover what makes each one magically unique.

The event will be held at the Freeman Expo Hall on October 14 and 15.