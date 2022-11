Looking for something to do with family and friends this weekend? Here's a list of events happening around the Big Country and the Concho Valley!

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family.

Want an event listed? Email it to srojas@foxsanangelo.com by noon Wednesdays.

BIG COUNTRY

FRIDAY

10 a.m. - Christmas in November Open House Trade Show, Roscoe Community Center, 100 Bois D'Arc St. - ROSCOE

11 a.m. - Fall Family Picnic, Wisteria Place Retirement Living, 3401 S. 32nd St.

11 a.m. - Super Storytime: Dinosaur Roar!, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

11:30 a.m. - Annual Veterans Luncheon, VFW Post 3278 Auxiliary, 2300 Stephen F. Austin Drive - BROWNWOOD

5 p.m. - Abilene Christmas in November, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.

7 p.m. - La Costa Azul and La Furia de los Hermanos Sereno, P.T. Event Center, 5126 Brick St.

7 p.m. - "Hello, Shakespeare", Ritz Community Theatre, 1810 26th St. - SNYDER

8 p.m. - McBride & the Ride, Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750

SATURDAY

8 a.m. - 13th annual Toys for Tots Car Show and Toy Drive, 2550 Barrow St.

9 a.m. - H-E-B Helping Here presents Zoolute, Abilene Zoo, 2070 Zoo Lane

9 a.m. - Fifth annual Adams Street Holiday Market, Adams Street Community Center, 511 E. Adams St. - BROWNWOOD

9 a.m. - Pull for Hope Sporting Clay Shoot benefiting JDRF, Brownwood Claybird Club, 5875 Country Road 225 - BROWNWOOD

10 a.m. - Abilene Christmas in November, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.

10 a.m. - Second annual Battle of the Beards, Suun Haus Brewing, 344 Clark Road

10 a.m. - St. Mary Queen of Peace annual Fall Festival fundraiser, St. Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 1103 Main St. - BROWNWOOD

11 a.m. - Holiday Bazaar, Scotty's Bistro & Pub, 601 S. Commercial Ave. - COLEMAN

11 a.m. - Family Flix: "The Land Before Time", Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

Noon - Jump for a Cause, Grover Nelson Park Festival Gardens, 2070 Zoo Lane

2 p.m. - Yappy Hour with Taylor Jones Humane Society, The Winery at Willow Creek, 4353 S. Treadaway Blvd.

2 p.m. - Downtown Abilene Food Tour, Everman Park, North First Street

2:30 p.m. - Saturday Matinee: "Dinosaur", Abilene Public Library South Library Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

5 p.m. - The Mule Barn Balladeers, Suun Haus Brewing, 344 Clark Road

5 p.m. - Bart Crow, Waylon's and Ray's Place, 411 S. Broadway St. - BROWNWOOD

7 p.m. - The Great Divide, Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750

8 p.m. - The Remedy, Pioneer Tap House, 112 E. Baker St. - BROWNWOOD

9 p.m. - Freeride Band, Heff's Burgers and Bar, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

9 p.m. - South of Mayhem, Doc's Bar & Grill, 2042 FM 1750

SUNDAY

5 a.m. - Free park entrance for veterans and active-duty military, Lake Brownwood State Park, 200 State Hwy Park Road 15 - BROWNWOOD

8 a.m. - 2nd Sundays: Downtown Brownwood - BROWNWOOD

8:30 a.m. - Coffee with a Ranger, Abilene State Park, 150 Park Road 32 - TUSCOLA

Noon - Abilene Christmas in November, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.

1:30 p.m. - Pokemon Meet-up, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

2:30 p.m. - "Alice in Wonderland", Brownwood Lyric Theatre, 318 Center Ave. - BROWNWOOD

CONCHO VALLEY

FRIDAY

10:30 a.m. - Preschool Story Time, West Branch Library, 3013 Vista del Arroyo Drive

11 a.m. - Veterans Day Commemorative Ceremony, Fairmount Cemetery, 1120 W. Avenue N

3 p.m. - Veterans Day Beer Release - brewed by local veterans, Zero One Taproom, 59 N. Koenigheim St.

6:30 p.m. - Susan Kolb and Steve Guilez, Zero One Taproom, 59 N. Koenigheim St.

7 p.m. - Homegrown Fest 2022 with the Day Workers, 12 Mile and Case Hardin, City Limits, 4205 S. Bryant Blvd.

8 p.m. - Chris Crawford's Comedy Slam, Reyna's Tacos, 226 S. Abe St.

9 p.m. - Godgotlazy, Better Daze, North by North, The Deadhorse, 210 S. Chadbourne St.

SATURDAY

7 a.m. - Hanks River Run, Heritage Park, 202 S. Oakes St.

9 a.m. - Get Crafty!, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

9 a.m. - Bikes & Coffee, Family Powersports San Angelo, 4160 W. Houston Harte Expressway

10 a.m. - Family Clay Day, San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Love St.

11 a.m. - Cactus Valley Expo, Sunset Mall, 4001 Sunset Drive

2 p.m. - Tom Green County Libraries Teen Republic Draw Together, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

2:45 p.m. - Homegrown Fest 2022 with Danny Parra, Man Called Pat, Drawing A Blank, Jonathon Matthews, Trading Company and 100 Smokes, City Limits, 4205 S. Bryant Blvd.

5 p.m. - Mark McKinney, Christoval Icehouse & General Store, 19965 Main St. - CHRISTOVAL

5 p.m. - Music on the Patio with Rowdy Richter, Christoval Vineyards, 5000A Cralle Road - CHRISTOVAL

7 p.m. - Angelo State University Chamber Orchestra Concert: "Four Seasons", First Presbyterian Church, 32 N. Irving St.

9 p.m. - Ray Allen and Southern Comfort, The Martial Pint, 19 E. Concho Ave.

9 p.m. - Evoluzion, The Penny Tap House, 2412 College Hills Blvd.

10 p.m. - Dylan Wheeler, Blaine's Pub, 10 W. Harris Ave.

SUNDAY

8 a.m. - Veterans Day Free Park Entrance, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288

Noon - All Veterans Council 19th annual Thanksgiving Dinner, San Angelo VFW, 125 S. Browning St.

Noon - Free haircuts for veterans and active duty military members, Firefly Salon and Spa, 1809 Freeland Ave.

Noon - Homegrown Fest 2022 with Holli Garrett and Abbey Duncan, City Limits, 4205 S. Bryant Blvd.

Noon - Cactus Valley Expo, Sunset Mall, 4001 Sunset Drive

4 p.m. - Play it Again with the West Texas Jazz Orchestra, San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Love St.