x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

West Texas Weekend event calendar, Oct. 14-16

Looking for something to do with family and friends this weekend? Here's a list of events happening around the Big Country and the Concho Valley!
Credit: FOX West Texas

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family.

BIG COUNTRY

FRIDAY

10 a.m. - Fall Trade Days, Easy Pickin's, 101 Pine St. - CLYDE

10 a.m. - Learn About: Seed Saving with Beth Hamady,  Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

11 a.m. - Story Time, Brown County Museum of History, 209 N. Broadway St. - BROWNWOOD

Noon - Meet the Author: Kate Anger,  Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

4 p.m. - Friday Fun Day: LEGO Challenge, Abilene Public Library Mockingbird Branch, 1326 N. Mockingbird Lane 

7:30 p.m. - Zombie Hunt, Play Faire Park, 2300 N. Second St.

7:45 p.m. - Music in the Park with Happy Fat, Play Faire Park, 2300 N. Second St.

8 p.m. - Howard Payne University School of Music and Fine Arts presents "The Sound of Music", Mims Auditorium, 1000 Center Ave. - BROWNWOOD

8 p.m. - ACU Theatre presents "The Little Mermaid", Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.

8 p.m. - Jody Nix & the Texas Cowboys, P.T. Event Center, 5126 Brick St. 

8 p.m. - Tredwater,  Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750 

8 p.m. - The Brewery Comedy Tour, Sockdolager Brewing Company, 833 S. 1st St.

8:30 p.m. - Jacob Armitage, Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750

SATURDAY

8 a.m. - WCC Market Days, Wylie Christian Church - Disciples of Christ, 6250 Buffalo Gap Road

9 a.m. - Eight annual Bronteoberfest, Bronte Park, Park Road - BRONTE

10 a.m. - Boo at the Zoo, Abilene Zoo, 2070 Zoo Lane

10 a.m. - Abilene Fall 2022 Medication Cleanout, 1674 Pine St.

10 a.m. - Mockingbird Movies: "The Ghost & Mr. Chicken", Abilene Public Library Mockingbird Branch, 1326 N. Mockingbird Lane

10 a.m. - Fall Trade Days, Easy Pickin's, 101 Pine St. - CLYDE

10 a.m. - The Downtown Abilene Walking Tour - Eastside, Frontier Texas, 625 N. 1st St. 

11 a.m. - Family Flix: "Cinderella", Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

11:30 a.m. - The ABCDs of Medicare, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road 

11 a.m. - Amuck! Amuck! Amuck!, Hometown Square, 4802 S. 14th St.

11 a.m. - Junior Arias Up in Smoke BBQ ribbon cutting, 231 Parkway Drive - EARLY

1 p.m. - Adult Dungeons and Dragons Club, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road 

2 p.m. - Downtown Abilene Food Tour, Everman Park, North First and Pine streets

2:30 p.m. - Saturday matinee "Hocus Pocus", Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road 

2:30 p.m. - Retro Flix, "Poltergeist", Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

3 p.m. - Trunk or Treat, Minda Street Church of Christ, 701 Minda St.

3:30 p.m. - Fifth annual Cornhole Tournament, Big Country Home Builders Association, 4398 Crawford Drive

5 p.m. - Oktoberfest, Pioneer Tap House, 112 E. Baker St. - BROWNWOOD

6 p.m. - Oz Osborne, Rancho Loma Vineyards, 411 S. Commercial Ave. - COLEMAN

6:30 p.m. - NCCIL 25 Anniversary, downtown Abilene

7 p.m. - Outta the Blue (acoustic), Stalling Time, 205 S. 1st St. - CLYDE

7:30 p.m. - Zombie Hunt, Play Faire Park, 2300 N. Second St.

8 p.m. - ACU Theatre presents "The Little Mermaid", Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.

8:30 p.m. - Kevin Fowler, Wild Duck Marina, 320 Hightop St. - BROWNWOOD

9 p.m. - Conjunto Amanecer/Los Tres de la Palma, P.T. Event Center, 5126 Brick St.

SUNDAY

10 a.m. - Fall Trade Days, Easy Pickin's, 101 Pine St. - CLYDE

1:30 p.m. - Pokemon Meet-up, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

2 p.m. - ACU Theatre presents "The Little Mermaid", Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.

2:30 p.m. - ACU Choirs' annual Homecoming Concert, Williams Performing Arts Center, 1600 Campus Court

CONCHO VALLEY

FRIDAY

10:30 a.m. - Preschool Story Time, West Branch Library, 3013 Vista del Arroyo Drive

Noon - West Texas Tattoo Convention Fall Edition, Foster Communications Coliseum, 50 E. 43rd St.

7 p.m. - Tiki Bar Party, 19 Thirty-Three, 217 S. Chadbourne St.

7:30 p.m. - Dallas Black Dance Theatre performance, Elta Joyce Murphey Performance Hall, 72 W. College Ave.

8 p.m. - Batting Cages with Pathos & Logos, The Deadhorse, 210 S. Chadbourne St.

SATURDAY

7:30 a.m. - Monthly free breakfast for veterans and first responders, San Angelo Elks Lodge 1880, 2121 S. Chadbourne St.

8 a.m. - Seventh annual Joe's Bar and Grill Motorshow benefiting San Angelo Crime Stoppers, Spring Creek Marina, 2680 Camper Road

9:30 a.m. - Hispanic Heritage Month Hike, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288

10 a.m. - Painting Fun Paintbrush Alley Market Days, Paintbrush Alley, downtown San Angelo

10 a.m. - Living Water Lutheran Church Pumpkins in the Park, Unidad Park, 3245 Vista del Arroyo Drive

10 a.m. - Coldwell Banker Legacy Homes for Dogs Adoption Event and Trunk or Treat, 3017 Knickerbocker Road

Noon - West Texas Tattoo Convention Fall Edition, Foster Communications Coliseum, 50 E. 43rd St.

1 p.m. - Housing Authority of San Angelo Family Self Sufficiency Program Fall Resource Festival, 506 N. Chadbourne St.

2 p.m. - Tom Green County Libraries Teen Republic Draw Together, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

5:30 p.m. - Texas Strong Concert Series with Lonestar, Drake Milligan and Stateline Band, Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial RiverStage, 16 E. Avenue A

6 p.m. - Elktoberfest, San Angelo Elks Lodge 1880, 2121 S. Chadbourne St. 

9 p.m. - Evoluzion, The Penny Tap House, 2412 College Hills Blvd.

10 p.m. - Trenton Fletcher, Blaine's Pub, 10 W. Harris Ave. 

SUNDAY

10 a.m. - St. Ambrose Fall Festival 2022, St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 8602 Loop 570S - WALL

11 a.m. - Second annual G.O.A.T. Ropin', Cooper's Bar-B-Q, 20809 US Hwy 277S - CHRISTOVAL  

5 p.m. - Pumpkin Palooza Mystery Party, Kimble County Library, 208 N. 10th St. - JUNCTION

6 p.m. - Family Fest with B-Shoc concert, Vision Heights Church, 2300 Menard Hwy. - BRADY

7 p.m. - San Angelo Chorus inaugural 2022-2023 concert "Dawn", Brooks and Bates Theatre, 82 Gillis St.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Cody Canada and the Departed set to perform at Wild West Fest Aug. 5

Before You Leave, Check This Out