Looking for something to do with family and friends this weekend? Here's a list of events happening around the Big Country and the Concho Valley!

BIG COUNTRY

FRIDAY

10 a.m. - Fall Trade Days, Easy Pickin's, 101 Pine St. - CLYDE

10 a.m. - Learn About: Seed Saving with Beth Hamady, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

11 a.m. - Story Time, Brown County Museum of History, 209 N. Broadway St. - BROWNWOOD

Noon - Meet the Author: Kate Anger, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

4 p.m. - Friday Fun Day: LEGO Challenge, Abilene Public Library Mockingbird Branch, 1326 N. Mockingbird Lane

7:30 p.m. - Zombie Hunt, Play Faire Park, 2300 N. Second St.

7:45 p.m. - Music in the Park with Happy Fat, Play Faire Park, 2300 N. Second St.

8 p.m. - Howard Payne University School of Music and Fine Arts presents "The Sound of Music", Mims Auditorium, 1000 Center Ave. - BROWNWOOD

8 p.m. - ACU Theatre presents "The Little Mermaid", Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.

8 p.m. - Jody Nix & the Texas Cowboys, P.T. Event Center, 5126 Brick St.

8 p.m. - Tredwater, Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750

8 p.m. - The Brewery Comedy Tour, Sockdolager Brewing Company, 833 S. 1st St.

8:30 p.m. - Jacob Armitage, Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750

SATURDAY

8 a.m. - WCC Market Days, Wylie Christian Church - Disciples of Christ, 6250 Buffalo Gap Road

9 a.m. - Eight annual Bronteoberfest, Bronte Park, Park Road - BRONTE

10 a.m. - Boo at the Zoo, Abilene Zoo, 2070 Zoo Lane

10 a.m. - Abilene Fall 2022 Medication Cleanout, 1674 Pine St.

10 a.m. - Mockingbird Movies: "The Ghost & Mr. Chicken", Abilene Public Library Mockingbird Branch, 1326 N. Mockingbird Lane

10 a.m. - Fall Trade Days, Easy Pickin's, 101 Pine St. - CLYDE

10 a.m. - The Downtown Abilene Walking Tour - Eastside, Frontier Texas, 625 N. 1st St.

11 a.m. - Family Flix: "Cinderella", Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

11:30 a.m. - The ABCDs of Medicare, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

11 a.m. - Amuck! Amuck! Amuck!, Hometown Square, 4802 S. 14th St.

11 a.m. - Junior Arias Up in Smoke BBQ ribbon cutting, 231 Parkway Drive - EARLY

1 p.m. - Adult Dungeons and Dragons Club, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

2 p.m. - Downtown Abilene Food Tour, Everman Park, North First and Pine streets

2:30 p.m. - Saturday matinee "Hocus Pocus", Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

2:30 p.m. - Retro Flix, "Poltergeist", Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

3 p.m. - Trunk or Treat, Minda Street Church of Christ, 701 Minda St.

3:30 p.m. - Fifth annual Cornhole Tournament, Big Country Home Builders Association, 4398 Crawford Drive

5 p.m. - Oktoberfest, Pioneer Tap House, 112 E. Baker St. - BROWNWOOD

6 p.m. - Oz Osborne, Rancho Loma Vineyards, 411 S. Commercial Ave. - COLEMAN

6:30 p.m. - NCCIL 25 Anniversary, downtown Abilene

7 p.m. - Outta the Blue (acoustic), Stalling Time, 205 S. 1st St. - CLYDE

7:30 p.m. - Zombie Hunt, Play Faire Park, 2300 N. Second St.

8 p.m. - ACU Theatre presents "The Little Mermaid", Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.

8:30 p.m. - Kevin Fowler, Wild Duck Marina, 320 Hightop St. - BROWNWOOD

9 p.m. - Conjunto Amanecer/Los Tres de la Palma, P.T. Event Center, 5126 Brick St.

SUNDAY

10 a.m. - Fall Trade Days, Easy Pickin's, 101 Pine St. - CLYDE

1:30 p.m. - Pokemon Meet-up, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

2 p.m. - ACU Theatre presents "The Little Mermaid", Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.

2:30 p.m. - ACU Choirs' annual Homecoming Concert, Williams Performing Arts Center, 1600 Campus Court

CONCHO VALLEY

FRIDAY

10:30 a.m. - Preschool Story Time, West Branch Library, 3013 Vista del Arroyo Drive

Noon - West Texas Tattoo Convention Fall Edition, Foster Communications Coliseum, 50 E. 43rd St.

7 p.m. - Tiki Bar Party, 19 Thirty-Three, 217 S. Chadbourne St.

7:30 p.m. - Dallas Black Dance Theatre performance, Elta Joyce Murphey Performance Hall, 72 W. College Ave.

8 p.m. - Batting Cages with Pathos & Logos, The Deadhorse, 210 S. Chadbourne St.

SATURDAY

7:30 a.m. - Monthly free breakfast for veterans and first responders, San Angelo Elks Lodge 1880, 2121 S. Chadbourne St.

8 a.m. - Seventh annual Joe's Bar and Grill Motorshow benefiting San Angelo Crime Stoppers, Spring Creek Marina, 2680 Camper Road

9:30 a.m. - Hispanic Heritage Month Hike, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288

10 a.m. - Painting Fun Paintbrush Alley Market Days, Paintbrush Alley, downtown San Angelo

10 a.m. - Living Water Lutheran Church Pumpkins in the Park, Unidad Park, 3245 Vista del Arroyo Drive

10 a.m. - Coldwell Banker Legacy Homes for Dogs Adoption Event and Trunk or Treat, 3017 Knickerbocker Road

Noon - West Texas Tattoo Convention Fall Edition, Foster Communications Coliseum, 50 E. 43rd St.

1 p.m. - Housing Authority of San Angelo Family Self Sufficiency Program Fall Resource Festival, 506 N. Chadbourne St.

2 p.m. - Tom Green County Libraries Teen Republic Draw Together, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

5:30 p.m. - Texas Strong Concert Series with Lonestar, Drake Milligan and Stateline Band, Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial RiverStage, 16 E. Avenue A

6 p.m. - Elktoberfest, San Angelo Elks Lodge 1880, 2121 S. Chadbourne St.

9 p.m. - Evoluzion, The Penny Tap House, 2412 College Hills Blvd.

10 p.m. - Trenton Fletcher, Blaine's Pub, 10 W. Harris Ave.

SUNDAY

10 a.m. - St. Ambrose Fall Festival 2022, St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 8602 Loop 570S - WALL

11 a.m. - Second annual G.O.A.T. Ropin', Cooper's Bar-B-Q, 20809 US Hwy 277S - CHRISTOVAL

5 p.m. - Pumpkin Palooza Mystery Party, Kimble County Library, 208 N. 10th St. - JUNCTION

6 p.m. - Family Fest with B-Shoc concert, Vision Heights Church, 2300 Menard Hwy. - BRADY