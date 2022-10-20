West Texas Weekend events calendar, Oct. 21-23

Looking for something to do with family and friends this weekend? Here's a list of events happening around the Big Country and the Concho Valley!

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family.

BIG COUNTRY

FRIDAY

9 a.m. - Genealogy Lock-in, Pecan Valley Genealogical Society, 213 S. Broadway St. - BROWNWOOD

10 a.m. - Coach James Valentine Park Dedication, 1317 N. Pioneer Drive

10 a.m. - 2022 Genealogy Video Seminar, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

4 p.m. - Friday Fun Day: LEGO Challenge, Abilene Public Library Mockingbird Branch, 1326 N. Mockingbird Lane

4:30 p.m. - Creepy Poems and Short Stories, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

6 p.m. - Tie-Dye DYI, Play Faire Park, 2300 N. 2nd St.

7 p.m. - Hip Hop Lounge, The Hallows, 258 Pine St.

7:30 p.m. - Jeff Martin, Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750

8 p.m. - 12th Armored Division Haunted House, 12th Armored Division Memorial Museum, 1289 N. 2nd St.

8:30 p.m. - The Dragon's Lair, A Labyrinth of Horror Haunted House, Play Faire Park, 2300 N. 2nd St.

9 p.m. - Los del Norte, P.T. Event Center, 5126 Brick St.

SATURDAY

8 a.m. - Abilene Corporate Olympics, Dodge Jones Youth Sports Center, Abilene Country Club, Abilene Axe Company and SoDA District

8 a.m. - Puttin' Out the Fire 5K/1 Mile, The Hideout Golf Club and Resort, 185 Hideout Lane - BROWNWOOD

9 a.m. - SonFlower Women's Ministry annual Craft Show, Bake Sale and Ministry Fair, First Church of the Nazarene, 2849 Beltway South

9 a.m. - Car Show and Road Rally, Buffalo Gap Presbyterian Camp, 608 Litel St. - BUFFALO GAP

9 a.m. - McMurry University Department of Theatre's Breakfast with Belle, yan Little Theatre, 1642 Sayles Blvd.

9 a.m. - Fall Market Day, Historic Stagecoache Stop, 400 Old Comanche Road - EARLY

10 a.m. - Boo at the Zoo, Abilene Zoo, 2070 Zoo Lane

10 a.m. - Abilene Goddess Festival, Rose Park, 810 Portland Ave.

1 p.m. - Adult Dungeons and Dragons Club, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

2:30 p.m. - South STEAM: Boo Bubbles, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

3 p.m. - Fish Fry Fundraiser benefiting the Eula Volunteer Fire Department, Denton Valley's Backyard, 8750 County Road 224 - CLYDE

3 p.m. - After Hours Block Party in the SoDA District, 834 S. 1st St.

5 p.m. - Jones County Junior Livestock Association Benefit Auction and Street Dance, Anson Opera House, 1120 11th St. - ANSON

5:30 p.m. - Teen Takeover at the Y, San Angelo YMCA, 353 S. Randolph St.

6 p.m. - Zak Webb, Rancho Loma Vineyards, 411 S. Commercial Ave. - COLEMAN

6 p.m. - Joseph Thomas Foundation Journey of Hope 2022, Station 1, 140 Mulberry St.

6 p.m. - Raise the Banner benefiting the Clyde Junior Livestock Association, Lytle Bend Ranch, 2582 Potosi Road

7 p.m. - The Spazmatics, Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750

7 p.m. - Swenson House Boo Bash, Swenson House, 1726 Swenson St.

7 p.m. - Abilene Chorus Combined Fall Concert, Williams Performing Arts Center, Abilene Christian University, 1600 Campus Court

7 p.m. - A Night with the Guardians, Frontier Texas, 625 N. 1st St.

7 p.m. - "It's A Scream", Ritz Community Theatre, 1810 S. 26th St. - SNYDER

8 p.m. - The Cadillac Thieves, Pioneer Tap House, 112 E. Baker St. - BROWNWOOD

9 p.m. - The Remedy, Boots & Spurs, 1070 W. Commerce St. - BROWNWOOD

11 p.m. - "Rocky Horror Picture Show", Play Faire Park, 2300 N. 2nd St.

SUNDAY

Noon - Skywatch Fall 2022 Midreign & Dragonmaster, Grover Nelson Park, 2070 Zoo Lane

1:30 p.m. - Pokemon Meet-up, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

2:30 p.m. - Sunday, Fun Day! Pumpkin Decorating, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

CONCHO VALLEY

FRIDAY

10:30 a.m. - Preschool Story Time, West Branch Library, 3013 Vista del Arroyo Drive

Noon - Gift of Hope Golf Classic, Quicksand Golf Course, 2305 Pulliam St.

7 p.m. - Halloween Zombie Maze and Trunk or Treat, Pearson's Painting, 2114 Shelton St.

7 p.m. - The Turners, The Martial Pint, 19 E. Concho Ave.

7:30 p.m. - "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde" Angelo Civic Theatre, 1936 Sherwood Way

9 p.m. - Nightmare at Camp Williams Haunted Maze, San Angelo State Supported Living Center, 11640 US Hwy 87N - CARLSBAD

9 p.m. - Haunted Corn Maze 2022, Circle S Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 7305 Bean Road

10 p.m. -Drawing a Blank, City Limits, 4205 S. Bryant Blvd.

SATURDAY

9 a.m. - Texas Film Round-Up, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

9:30 a.m. - Scavenger Hunt, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288

10 a.m. - Angelo State University annual Homecoming Parade, 2601 W. Avenue N

11 a.m. - Ram Jam featuring Shane Smith & the Saints, LeGrand Alumni & Visitors Center, 1620 University Ave.

11 a.m. - Cactus Valley Expo, Sunset Mall, 4001 Sunset Drive

11 a.m. - VFW Jamboree, VFW Hall, 125 S. Browning St.

11 a.m. - Halloween Cookie Class, The Martial Pint, 19 E. Concho Ave.

11 a.m. - BBQ Plate Fundraiser and Bake Sale, Concho Valley Turning Point, 528 E. Highland Ave.

Noon - 10th Anniversary Party, Horny Toad Brewery, 313 Edward St. - ROWENA

1 p.m. - Second annual BBQ Cook Off, Sports Next Level, 2838 College Hills Blvd.

2 p.m. - Prep Academy's Spooktacular Halloween Dance Party, Prep Academy, 2430 Sherwood Way

2 p.m. - Tom Green County Libraries Teen Republic Draw Together, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

4 p.m. - 2002 San Angelo Rotary Club Shrimpfest, Kirby Park, 1401 Edmund Blvd.

4 p.m. - Halloween Trunk or Treat, San Angelo Nursing and Rehab, 5455 Knickerbocker Road

5 p.m. - New Journey San Angelo's Trail of Treats, 4331 Hatchery Road

5 p.m. - Light Up the Night - Ballet San Angelo's 6th annual Sharing Dance Celebration, City Hall Plaza, 72 W. College Ave.

5 p.m. - Sight Full of Fright Art Show, De Nada, 3038 W. Beauregard Ave.

6 p.m. - Halloween event, Palladian Day Spa, 3013 Knickerbocker Road

7 p.m. - Halloween Zombie Maze and Trunk or Treat, Pearson's Painting, 2114 Shelton St.

7:30 p.m. - "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde" Angelo Civic Theatre, 1936 Sherwood Way

8 p.m. - Fort Concho After Dark, Fort Concho National Historic Landmark, 630 S. Oakes St. - SOLD OUT

8 p.m. - Carlos & Dan & The Silver Bullets, London Dancehall, 17430 US 377 - LONDON

8:30 p.m. - Ellis Bullard, The House of FiFi DuBois, 123 S. Chadbourne St.

9 p.m. - Nightmare at Camp Williams Haunted Maze, San Angelo State Supported Living Center, 11640 US Hwy 87N - CARLSBAD

9 p.m. - Southern Comfort, The Martial Pint, 19 E. Concho Ave.

9 p.m. - The Grey Matters Duo, Lea Lou Co-Op, 114 S. Live Oak - MASON

9 p.m. - Haunted Corn Maze 2022, Circle S Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 7305 Bean Road

SUNDAY

10 a.m. - Oktoberfiesta, Angelo Catholic School, 2315 A&M Ave.

Noon - Cactus Valley Expo, Sunset Mall, 4001 Sunset Drive

1 p.m. - Texas Film Round-up, San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Love St.

2 p.m. - "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde" Angelo Civic Theatre, 1936 Sherwood Way

7 p.m. - Halloween Zombie Maze and Trunk or Treat, Pearson's Painting, 2114 Shelton St.