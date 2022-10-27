West Texas Weekend events calendar, Oct. 28-30

Looking for something to do with family and friends this weekend? Here's a list of events happening around the Big Country and the Concho Valley!

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family.

BIG COUNTRY

FRIDAY

1 p.m. - Socktastic Celebration, Austin Avenue Church of Christ, 1020 Austin Ave. - BROWNWOOD

6 p.m. - Wylie Ag Booster Champions Bash featuring Ricochet, Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750

7 p.m. - Trapped at Station 1 - Haunted House, Station 1, 140 Mulberry St.

7:30 p.m. - Night Hike, Lake Brownwood State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife, 200 Park Road 15 - BROWNWOOD

7:45 p.m. - Pumpkin Ball with 3 Stories High, Play Faire Park, 2300 N. Second St.

8 p.m. - Haunted Abilene - Alice in Swenson Wonderland, Swenson House, 1726 Swenson St.

8 p.m. - Matt Hillyer, The Ice House at LSDG, 173 Walnut St.

8 p.m. - October Fest 2022, Rising Star City Park, Cooper Street - RISING STAR

SATURDAY

10 a.m. - Boo at the Zoo, Abilene Zoo, 2070 Zoo Lane

10 a.m. - Family Fall Fest, Wylie Baptist Church, 6097 Buffalo Gap Road

11 a.m. - Second annual Valhallaween, SunnHaus Brewing, 344 Clark Road

1 p.m. - Abilene Christian University computer auction, ACU Boone Theater

1 p.m. - Trunk-or-Treat, Drug Emporium, 2550 Barrow St.

2 p.m. - Trunk & Treat, Wisteria Place Retirement Living, 3401 S. 32nd St.

2 p.m. - Abilene High Theatre Department presents "Musical Comedy Murders of 1940", Abilene High School, 2800 N. 6th St.

4 p.m. - Abilene Association of Realtors fifth annual Harvest Fest, 626 S. Pioneer Drive

4 p.m. - Hamby Fish Fry and Pumpkin Patch, Hamby Activity Center, 226 County Road 503

4 p.m. - Trunk or Treat 2022, First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 5125 Antilley Road

4 p.m. - Mulligans Outdoor Bash with Dos Borrachos - Roger Creager and Kevin Fowler, Huser Brothers Band, Kirk House, Tanner Usery, Mulligans Sports Bar, Grill and Golf, 1166 Ben Richey Drive

5 p.m. - Trunk or Treat, Aldersgate Abilene, 1741 Sayles Blvd.

5 p.m. - Trunk or Treat, Express ER Abilene, 4157 Buffalo Gap Road

5 p.m. - Trunk or Treat, Lake Brownwood State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife, 200 Park Road 15 - BROWNWOOD

5 p.m. - Highland's Fall Carnival, Highland School, 6625 FM 608 - ROSCOE

5 p.m. - Inaugural Nolan County Sheriff's Office Trunk or Treat, 211 Avenger Field Road - SWEETWATER

6 p.m. - VFW Halloween event, VFW Post 8929, 3230 County Road 497 - ANSON

6 p.m. - Life After Death: Dia de Los Muertos, Art Crush Abilene: Studios and Gallery, 1969 Industrial Blvd.

6 p.m. - Halloween in the Park, Abilene State Park, 150 Park Road 32 - TUSCOLA

6 p.m. - Fall Festival, G.V. Daniels Recreation Center, 541 N. 8th St.

7 p.m. - Trapped at Station 1 - Haunted House, Station 1, 140 Mulberry St.

7 p.m. - Abilene High Theatre Department presents "Musical Comedy Murders of 1940", Abilene High School, 2800 N. 6th St.

7 p.m. - "It's A Scream", Ritz Community Theatre, 1810 S. 26th St. - SNYDER

7 p.m. - Haunted Jail, Brown County Museum of History, 209 N. Broadway St. - BROWNWOOD

7 p.m. - Fright Night, The Zone Bar, 3112 S. 27th St.

7:15 p.m. - Movie Night: "Casper Meets Wendy", Shaw’s Marketplace, 508 N Center Ave. - BROWNWOOD

7:30 p.m. - Czech Journeys, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.

7:45 p.m. - Pumpkin Ball with Urban Pioneers, Play Faire Park, 2300 N. Second St.

8 p.m. - Haunted Abilene - Alice in Swenson Wonderland, Swenson House, 1726 Swenson St.

8 p.m. - Halloween with CHLSY, Sun City, ThrottleneckTx, Pioneer Tap House, 112 E. Baker St. - BROWNWOOD

9 p.m. - Doc's Grave Rave Halloween Party, Doc's Bar and Grill, 2042 FM 1750

SUNDAY

10 a.m. - Boo at the Zoo, Abilene Zoo, 2070 Zoo Lane

11 a.m. - Brunch & Boos, SoDA Warehouse, 806 S. 2nd St.

2 p.m. - ShowCones & Coffee Abilene Trunk or Treat, 3375 Ambler Ave.

2 p.m. - "It's A Scream", Ritz Community Theatre, 1810 S. 26th St. - SNYDER

4:30 p.m. - Third annual Cars and Candy Trunk or Treat, Tom's Tire Pros, 1434 S. Clack St.

5:30 p.m. - Trunk or Treat, River of Life Church, 539 US Hwy 83S

6 p.m. - Trunk-or-treat hosted by Winters ISD student council, Winters High School parking lot, 205 Jones St. - WINTERS

7 p.m. - Trapped at Station 1 - Haunted House, Station 1, 140 Mulberry St.

CONCHO VALLEY

FRIDAY

9 a.m. - Cinch Roping Fiesta introduction of preliminary ropers, 1st Community Credit Union Spur Arena, 4722 Grape Creek Road

10 a.m. - Cinch Roping Fiesta preliminary tie down roping, 1st Community Credit Union Spur Arena, 4722 Grape Creek Road (Young Guns match roping will immediately follow).

10 a.m. - Lone Star Market at the Warehouse, 608 Railroad - BALLINGER

10 a.m. - Strategic Business Solutions open house and ribbon cutting event, 311 W. Concho Ave.

10:30 a.m. - Preschool Story Time, West Branch Library, 3013 Vista del Arroyo Drive

4 p.m. - World Jr Calf Roping Championships: 15 and under tie down roping, 1st Community Credit Union Spur Arena, 4722 Grape Creek Road

5:30 p.m. - Third annual Huesos y Recuerdos - Lincoln and Lake View Student Art Show, San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Love St.

6 p.m. - Dia de Los Muertos Community Altar kickoff, San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Love St.

6 p.m. - Trunk or Treat, Meadow Creek Nursing & Rehabilitation, 4343 Oak Grove Blvd.

6 p.m. - Walk-thru Boo Halloween, Sunset Mall, 4001 Sunset Drive

7:30 p.m. - "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde", Angelo Civic Theatre, 1936 Sherwood Way

8 p.m. - CaBEret: Trina y Los Cochinos, Be Theatre, 82 Gillis St.

8 p.m. - Homer Whisenant, Lea Lou Co-Op, 114 S. Live Oak St. - MASON

8:30 p.m. - Zac Wilkerson, The House of FiFi DuBois, 123 S. Chadbourne St.

9 p.m. - Nightmare at Camp Williams Haunted Maze, San Angelo State Supported Living Center

9 p.m. - KhantraVersey, The Penny Tap House, 2412 College Hills Blvd.

SATURDAY

8 a.m. - 5K/10K Carrera de los Muertos Competitive Run, San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Love St.

9 a.m. - Lone Star Market at the Warehouse, 608 Railroad - BALLINGER

10 a.m. - Prescription Drug Take Back Event, Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council for the Concho Valley, 3553 W. Houston Harte Expressway

10 a.m. - Cinch Roping Fiesta Vendor Expo, Foster Communications Coliseum, 50 E. 43rd St.

10:30 a.m. - Dia de Los Muertos Story Time by Kona Ice, Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial RiverStage, 16 E. Avenue A

11 a.m. - Mason Arts & Wine Festival, downtown - MASON

11 a.m. - Dia de Los Muertos Fashion Show by Leo's Imports, Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial RiverStage, 16 E. Avenue A

11 a.m. - Halloween Photo Bash, Carter's Sugar Shop, 28 N. Chadbourne St.

1 p.m. - Love N' Leashes Halloween Pup Parade, The Bosque on the Concho, 330 S. Irving St.

1 p.m. - Cinch Roping Fiesta tie down roping and match roping, San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo Outdoor Roping Arena, 50 E. 43rd St.

2 p.m. - Trunk or Treat, Premier High School, 4102 Sunset Drive

2 p.m. - Trunk or Treat, Mattress Firm, 4150 Sunset Drive

2 p.m. - Tom Green County Libraries Teen Republic Draw Together, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

4 p.m. - Family Fall Festival, Harvest Baptist Church, 2021 Austin St.

5 p.m. - Concho Valley Electric Cooperative's Trucks & Treats, San Angelo Stadium west parking lot

5 p.m. - Dia de Los Muertos event, San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Love St.

5 p.m. - Fall festival fundraiser, Little Rascal's Clubhouse, 2216 W. Avenue M

5 p.m. - Mathis Law Firm and Templeton Law Firm Trunk or Treat, 2402 College Hills Blvd.

5 p.m. - SACA Fall Festival, 518 Country Club Road

5 p.m. - Skeet Wilbanks, Christoval Vineyards, 5000A Cralle Road - CHRISTOVAL

5 p.m. - Trunk or Treat, Packsaddle BBQ, 6007 Knickerbocker Road

6 p.m. - Fright Fest, San Angelo Nature Center, 7409 Knickerbocker Road

6 p.m. - Saturday Spook Night, Kirby Park pavilion, 1401 Edmund Blvd.

6 p.m. - Trunk or Treat, Car Town Hyundai, 501 N. Bryant Blvd.

6 p.m. - Trunk or Treat and Dia de los Muertos Celebration, St. Margaret Catholic Church, 2619 Era Ave.

6:30 p.m. - Tom Green County Sheriff's Office Trunk or Treat, TGCSO parking lot, 222 W. Harris Ave.

6 p.m. - Second annual Birthday/Halloween Bash, The Bearded Barista, 2412 College Hills

6 p.m. - Josh Ward and 12 Mile, Cooper's Bar-B-Q, 20809 US Hwy 277S - CHRISTOVAL

7 p.m. - Cinch Roping Fiesta Concert featuring William Beckmann and Cameron Wrinkle, San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo Outdoor Roping Arena, 50 E. 43rd St.

7 p.m. - Susan Kolb and Steve Guilez, Christoval Icehouse & General Store, 19965 Main St. - CHRISTOVAL

7:30 p.m. - "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde", Angelo Civic Theatre, 1936 Sherwood Way

7:30 p.m. - Mark Wills, The JL Bar Ranch, Resort & Spa, 3500 Private Road 2254 - SONORA

8 p.m. - CaBEret: Trina y Los Cochinos, Be Theatre, 82 Gillis St.

8 p.m. - Zombie Prom, Chadbourne Tavern, 115 S. Chadbourne St.

8:15 p.m. - Dia de Los Muertos Concert featuring Rhythm & Sound Machine celebrating the music of Gloria Estefan, Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial RiverStage, 16 E. Avenue A

8:30 p.m. - The Memphis Strange, The House of FiFi DuBois, 123 S. Chadbourne St.

9 p.m. - Nightmare at Camp Williams Haunted Maze, San Angelo State Supported Living Center

9 p.m. - Halloween Monster Mash, The Martial Pint, 19 E. Concho Ave.

9 p.m. - Calendar Horror Classics Weekend with Shotgun Rebels, Rachet Dolls and White Rabbit, The Deadhorse, 210 S. Chadbourne St.

9 p.m. - Hector Alvarado, Willow Creek Cafe and Club, 106 Fort McKavitt St. - MASON

SUNDAY

8 a.m. - Cinch Roping Fiesta introduction of ropers, 1st Community Credit Union Spur Arena, 4722 Grape Creek Road

9 a.m. - Cinch Roping Fiesta Church Service, 1st Community Credit Union Spur Arena, 4722 Grape Creek Road

10 a.m. - Creepy Crawlies, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288

10 a.m. - Cinch Roping Fiesta Vendor Expo, Foster Communications Coliseum, 50 E. 43rd St.

11 a.m. - Halloween Brunch Party, Urban Salt Kitchen & Bar, 23 W. Beauregard Ave.

Noon - Oktoberfest 2022, Trinity Lutheran School, 3516 Lutheran Way

Noon - Cinch Roping Fiesta steer roping and double mugging, San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo Outdoor Roping Arena, 50 E. 43rd St.

2 p.m. - Chamber Music Series with Duo-B, San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Love St.

2 p.m. - "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde", Angelo Civic Theatre, 1936 Sherwood Way

3 p.m. - In the Pocket, Paddler's Porch, 126 Flatrock Lane - JUNCTION

4 p.m. - Trunk or Treat, Johnson Street Church of Christ, 2200 Johnson Ave.

5 p.m. - Reyna's Tacos fourth annual Dia de Los Muertos celebration, Reyna's Tacos, 226 S. Abe St.

5 p.m. - Trunk or Treat, Lily's Pizza, 2424 Vanderventer

5 p.m. - Fall Festival, First Presbyterian Church, 32 N. Irving St.

5 p.m. - Family Fun Night, PaulAnn Church, 2531 Smith Blvd.

6 p.m. - Trunk or Treat, First Baptist Church parking lot, 37 E. Harris Ave.

6 p.m. - Sunset Hike, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288

7 p.m. - "Hamlet" Reader's Theatre, Be Theatre, 82 Gillis St.