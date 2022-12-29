West Texas weekend events, Dec. 30-New Year's Day

Looking for something to do with family and friends this weekend? Here's a list of events happening around the Big Country and the Concho Valley!

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family.

BIG COUNTRY

FRIDAY

9 a.m. - Abilene Zoo Lights, Abilene Zoo, 2070 Zoo Lane

SATURDAY

9 a.m. - Abilene Zoo Lights, Abilene Zoo, 2070 Zoo Lane

11 a.m. - Dino Ranch, Abilene Zoo, 2070 Zoo Lane

6 p.m. - Last Saturday at RLV featuring Christy Patton, Rancho Loma Vineyards, 411 S. Commercial Ave. - COLEMAN

7 p.m. - New Year's Eve Party, Stalling Time, 205 S. 1st St. - CLYDE

7 p.m. - New Year's Eve Party with Kirk House, Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750

7 p.m. - New Year's Eve Dance, Salt Branch Cowboy Church, 1434 Wimberly Road - MERKEL

7:30 p.m. - Paramount Film Series: "Love Actually", Historic Paramount Theatre, 352 Cypress St.

8 p.m. - NYE Around the World, Kao Lounge, 137B Oak St.

8 p.m. - Hallows NYE, The Hallows, 201 Mesquite St.

8:30 p.m. - Big New Year's Eve with South of Mayhem and Parkside, Heff's Burger Bar, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

9 p.m. - NYE 2023 Casino Night, Fat Boss's Pub Abilene, 216 Pine St.

SUNDAY

6:15 a.m. - Rise N' Shine Hike - First Day Hike, Abilene State Park, 150 Park Road 32 - TUSCOLA

8 a.m. - Ramble with a Ranger First Day Hike, Abilene State Park, 150 Park Road 32 - TUSCOLA

8 a.m. - Early Risers First Day Hike, Abilene State Park, 150 Park Road 32 - TUSCOLA

10 a.m. - Pancakes and Pajamas, Southern Hills Church of Christ, 3666 Buffalo Gap Road

1 p.m. - Late Risers Fist Day Hike, Abilene State Park 150 Park Road 32 - TUSCOLA

CONCHO VALLEY

FRIDAY

10:30 a.m. - Preschool Story Time, West Branch Library, 3013 Vista del Arroyo Drive

10 p.m. - The Tejas Brothers, Blaine's Pub, 10 W. Harris Ave.

SATURDAY

11 a.m. - NYE Masquerade, The Martial Pint, 19 E. Concho Ave.

2 p.m. - Tom Green County Libraries Teen Republic Draw Together, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

5 p.m. - Chef's New Year's Eve Dinner, The Angry Cactus - West Texas Bar and Grill, 1 W. Concho Ave.

6:30 p.m. - Aaron Tippin NYE Concert, JL Bar Ranch, Resort & Spa, 3500 Private Road 2254 - SONORA

7 p.m. - Texas-size NYE Party with 12 Mile, The House of FiFi DuBois, 123 S. Chadbourne St.

8 p.m. - San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum and Cultural Center's La Bienvenida al Ano Nuevo, Cactus Hotel, 36 E. Twohig Ave.

9 p.m. - New Year's Masquerade Party, Warehouse 150, 113 E. Concho Ave.

9 p.m. - New Year's Eve with Retrograde, Backbeat Music Company, 130 S. Oakes St.

9 p.m. - New Year's Eve Party, The Penny Tap House, 2412 College Hills Blvd.

11:15 p.m. - Guided Midnight Hike with Hot Cocoa and S'mores, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288

SUNDAY

8 a.m. - First Day Self-Guided Hike - Roadrunner Trail, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288

10 a.m. - First Day Guided Horseback Trail Ride, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288

10 a.m. - First Day Guided Mountain Bike Ride, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288

2 p.m. - First Day Guided Bark Ranger Hike, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288