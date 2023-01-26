West Texas weekend events, Jan. 27-29

Looking for something to do with family and friends this weekend? Here's a list of events happening around the Big Country and the Concho Valley!

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family.

BIG COUNTRY

FRIDAY

9:30 a.m. - E.A.S.L. Every Artist Starts Little, National Center for Children's Illustrated Literature, 102 Cedar St.

4 p.m. - Family Fun: Winter Wonderland, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

6 p.m. - AbiLove Co. and Isabella James Bridal present Winter Shop & Show, 201 Mesquite St.

9 p.m. - Hedley Lamar, The Zone, 3112 S. 27th St.

SATURDAY

9 a.m. - Big Day of Minis, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

Noon - Why Dyslexia Matters, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

1 p.m. - Adult Dungeons and Dragons Club, Abilene Public Library Mockingbird Branch, 1326 N. Mockingbird Lane

1 p.m. - Raving About Raptors, Abilene State Park, 150 Park Road 32 - TUSCOLA

3 p.m. - Pappy Last Cold One, Pappy Slokum Brewing Co., 409 S. Treadaway Blvd.

3 p.m. - Xtreme Team Hamburger/Hot Dog BBQ Fundraiser, 5457 S. 7th St.

7:30 p.m. - Lively with Cassidy Sooter, Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750

8 p.m. - The Remedy, Pioneer Tap House, 112 E. Baker St. - BROWNWOOD

8:30 p.m. - Braydon Zink, Blue Agave Cattle Company, 107 E. Main St. - BLACKWELL

9 p.m. - Caleb Wilbourn, Stone's Grove, 112 W. Anderson St. - BROWNWOOD

SUNDAY

8:30 a.m. - Coffee with a Ranger, Abilene State Park, 150 Park Road 32 - TUSCOLA

11 a.m. - Skywatch Winter Coronation, Cobb Park Activity Center, 2302 State St.

1:30 p.m. - Pokemon Meet-Up, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

6 p.m. - Collectors Circle, The Grace Museum, 102 Cypress St.

CONCHO VALLEY

FRIDAY

1 p.m. - The River League ribbon cutting ceremony, 3285 Sherwood Way

3 p.m. - San Angelo Comic Con 2023, Foster Communications Coliseum, 50 E. 43rd St.

6:30 p.m. - The Emerald Gala, The Grace Museum, 102 Cypress St.

7 p.m. - Everybody Has an Accent: Tocayas Variety Show, Plaza del Sol, 304 W. Washington St.

10 p.m. - Jonivan Jones, The Deadhorse, 210 S. Chadbourne St.

SATURDAY

9:30 a.m. - San Angelo Comic Con 2023, Foster Communications Coliseum, 50 E. 43rd St.

10 a.m. - Junior Ranger Hike, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288

11 a.m. - BBQ & Blues Saturday, The Hampton's Kitchen & Catering, 401 Rio Concho Drive

Noon - Genealogy Lunch and More, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

1 p.m. - Free genealogy class for beginners, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

2 p.m. - Saturday Story-time and Crafts, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

2 p.m. - Everybody Has an Accent: Tocayas Variety Show, Plaza del Sol, 304 W. Washington St.

6 p.m. - Junior League of San Angelo Western Dance, The Stables at Fort Concho, 210 Henry O. Flipper St.

6 p.m. - De Nada presents K-Pop Night at the Dojo, 2015 S. Chadbourne St.

7 p.m. - The Spirits of Django Reinhardt, Elta Joyce Murphey Performance Hall, 72 W. College Ave.

7 p.m. - Everybody Has an Accent: Tocayas Variety Show, Plaza del Sol, 304 W. Washington St.

9 p.m. - The Delta Bombers, The Deadhorse, 210 S. Chadbourne St.

9 p.m. - Tylor Brandon Band, The Penny Tap House, 2412 College Hills Blvd.

10 p.m. - Kazer & the Damaged Goods, The Deadhorse, 210 S. Chadbourne St.

SUNDAY

10:30 a.m. - San Angelo Comic Con 2023, Foster Communications Coliseum, 50 E. 43rd St.

2 p.m. - Women's Hike, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288