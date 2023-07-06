West Texas Weekend events, July 7-9

Looking for something to do with family and friends this weekend? Here's a list of events happening around the Big Country and the Concho Valley!

BIG COUNTRY

FRIDAY

Noon - HTeaO Early grand opening, 403 Early Blvd. - EARLY

3 p.m. - Big Country Master Naturalists: All About Bats, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

3:30 p.m. - Tween Summer Camp Series, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

4 p.m. - Ugly Art for Teens, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

5 p.m. - Dining at Doc's: Fish Fry Friday, Doc's Bar and Grill, 2042 FM 1750

6 p.m. - First Friday July, The People's Plaza, 1290 S. Willis St.

7 p.m. - July Downtown Friday Night, The Prickly Porcupine, 115 E. 3rd St. - SWEETWATER

8 p.m. - The Remedy, The Ironwood Cantina at Los Trece, 3901 Hwy. 83/84E - EARLY

8 p.m. - Brad Good, The Ice House at LSDG, 173 Walnut St.

8:45 p.m. - Movie in the Park: "Super Mario Bros Movie", Cobb Park, 2302 State St.

SATURDAY

8 a.m. - Working Ranch Challenge, Cowboy Heritage Church, 8468 County Road 112W - CLYDE

8 a.m. - Brown County 4H Shooting Sports Shotgun Fun Shoot, Brownwood Claybird Club, 5895 County Rd 225 - BROWNWOOD

9 a.m. - Youth Football Car Wash Fundraiser, Merkel Police Department, 100 Kent St. - MERKEL

10 a.m. - Benefit for Joey Sattarphai, Mulligan's Sports Bar, Grill and Golf, 1166 Ben Richey Drive

10 a.m. - TSTC TechFest, Taylor County Expo Center, 1801 E.S. 11th St.

10 a.m. - Goat Yoga, MAY FARM - Petting Animals, 7933 US Hwy. 277 - HAWLEY

11 a.m. - Matera Gardens Summer 2023 Market, Matera Gardens, 101 Oak St.

11 a.m. - Crawfish/Cornhole Tournament, RLVenue, Coleman, 415 S. Commercial Ave. - COLEMAN

11 a.m. - Family Flix: "Hotel Transylvania 3", Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

12:30 p.m. - Pretty, Pretty Princess Toddler Dance Party, Prep Academy, LLC, Abilene, 141 Oak St.

1 p.m. - Adult Dungeons and Dragons Club, Abilene Public Library, Mockingbird Branch, 1326 N. Mockingbird Lane

2:30 p.m. - Saturday Matinee: "Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody", Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

6:30 p.m. - Southern Comfort Dinner, Caitie Pies, 244 Pine St. (second floor)

7 p.m. - The Killer Dueling Pianos, Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750

7 p.m. - Advanced Stage Combat Workshop with David Ainsworth, Abilene Community Theatre, 809 Barrow St.

7:30 p.m. - Moto EXTREME Circus UNLEASHED Tour, Brown County Fairgrounds - Rodeo Arena, 4206 US Hwy 377 - BROWNWOOD

9 p.m. - Secondhand Prophets, Doc's Bar and Grill, 2042 FM 1750

SUNDAY

1:30 p.m. - Pokemon Meet-up, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

3 p.m. - Meet and greet with Damian Chapa - Miklo from "Blood In Blood Out", 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

CONCHO VALLEY

FRIDAY

11 a.m. - Illustrated Melodies: A Summer of Musical Story Times - fiddle session with Nada Huey, Old Town Books, 506 S. Chadbourne St.

5 p.m. - Wes Creech, live music at the market, Menard Texas Farmers Market, 229 E. San Saba Ave. - MENARD

6 p.m. - Geek Night: Sailor Moon (adults only), Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

7:30 p.m. - Get Western with 12 Mile, The House of FiFi DuBois, 123 S. Chadbourne St.

9 p.m. - Two-step to Summer with Case Hardin, Junction City (Schreiner) Park - JUNCTION

SATURDAY

9 a.m. - Longhorn and bison viewing with a ranger, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288

9 a.m. - Greater San Angelo Crafts Guild's Christmas in July, First Financial Pavilion, 4400 Grape Creek Road

10 a.m. - Second Saturdays, The Railway Museum of San Angelo, 703 S. Chadbourne St.

10 a.m. - Big Lake Summer Slam Fast Pitch Softball Tournament - BIG LAKE

11 a.m. - Shrimp Boil, Willow Creek Café, 106 Fort McKavitt St. - MASON

Noon - Fourth anniversary - Dragon Ball Z voice actors Meet & Greet, DreamShark Toys and Games, 3128 Sherwood Way

12:30 p.m. - Pretty, Pretty Princess Toddler Dance Party, Prep Academy, LLC, 2430 Sherwood Way

1 p.m. - Second Saturday Cinema, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

1 p.m. - Tracks and Scat!, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288

2 p.m. - Saturday Story-time and Crafts, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

2 p.m. - Tom Green County Libraries Teen Republic Draw Together, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

5:45 p.m. - Roger Creager, The JL Bar Ranch, Resort & Spa, 3500 Private Road 2254 - SONORA

8:30 p.m. - Tablespoon, The House of FiFi DuBois, 123 S. Chadbourne St.

8:30 p.m. - Jim Bush, Willow Creek Café, 106 Fort McKavitt St. - MASON

9 p.m. - Case Hardin with Scotty Alexander, Koronazz, 4611 S. Jackson St.

SUNDAY



