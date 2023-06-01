West Texas Weekend events, June 2-4

Looking for something to do with family and friends this weekend? Here's a list of events happening around the Big Country and the Concho Valley!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo, Abilene and beyond to do with your friends and family.

BIG COUNTRY

FRIDAY

10 a.m. - Abilene's Imagination City LLC grand opening, Imagination City, 1401 S. Danville Drive

11 a.m. - Super Story Time: All About Bats, Abilene Public Library, Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

4 p.m. - Summer Reading Club Kickoff Party, Abilene Public Library, Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

5:30 p.m. - Meal Prep Class (and dinner), Adams Street Community Center, 511 E. Adams St. - BROWNWOOD

6 p.m. - 2023-Heartland Cruiser's Poker Run, Early City Hall, 960 Early Blvd. - EARLY

6 p.m. - Distinguished Artist Awards Banquet, Center for Contemporary Arts, 220 Cypress St.

6 p.m. - First Friday June, The People's Plaza, 1290 S. Willis St.

6:30 p.m. - The Four Seasons: an original ballet, Wylie ISD Performing Arts Center, 4502 Antilley Road

7 p.m. - Jake Worthington, Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750

7:30 p.m. - "Puffs!", Abilene Community Theatre, 809 Barrow St.

8 p.m. - Jody Nix, P.T. Event Center, 5126 Brick St.

8 p.m. - Visually Loud, The People's Plaza, 1290 S. Willis St.

SATURDAY

7 a.m. - Heartland Cruisers Rod Run, Riverside Park, 506 Riverside Drive - BROWNWOOD

8 a.m. - Howard Payne University Football Benefit Sporting Clay Tournament, Brownwood Claybird Club, 5895 County Road 225 - BROWNWOOD

9 a.m. - Open House and Block Party, Goodfellow Air Force Base, 430 Kearney Blvd.

9 a.m. - Friends of Lake Brownwood State Park's Trail Work Day, 200 Park Road 15 - LAKE BROWNWOOD

9 a.m. - 13th annual Summer Swing Golf Tournament, Brownwood Country Club, 5875 County Road 225 - BROWNWOOD

10 a.m. - Shop Hop Downtown, downtown Abilene

10 a.m. - Big Country Vendor Market Summer Kickoff Event, 1125 Elmdale Road

10 a.m. - Ex-Rancher Reunion, Ben Richey Boys Ranch and Family Program, 501 Ben Richey Drive

10:30 a.m. - Fashion & Fiction: A Morning of Looks & Books, Peacock Patio Bar, 536 Hickory St.

11 a.m. - Library Bats Puppet Show, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

11 a.m. - Peacock Summer Kickoff, Peacock Patio Bar, 536 Hickory St.

Noon - Historic Pine Street Shootout of 1884 reenactment, Frontier Texas!, 625 N. 1st St.

1 p.m. - Adult Dungeons and Dragons Club, Abilene Public Library, Mockingbird Branch, 1326 N. Mockingbird Lane

2 p.m. - National Bubbly Day, Skies Over Texas Winery, 6037 County Road 291 - EARLY

2:30 p.m. - Retro Flix: "Batman", Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

5 p.m. - Let's Go to the Movies! Sway Dance Recital 2023, Sweetwater Municipal Auditorium, 400 Locust St. - SWEETWATER

7 p.m. - Gary Jones Jr., 1 Mic Stand, 706 N. 6th St.

7:30 p.m. - "Puffs!", Abilene Community Theatre, 809 Barrow St.

8 p.m. - AKA the Band, Play Faire Park, 2300 N. 2nd St.

9 p.m. - Stone Grove's Farewell Party with ThrottleneckTX, Stone's Grove, 112 W. Anderson St. - BROWNWOOD

9 p.m. - Braydon Zink, Pioneer Tap House, 112 E. Baker St. - BROWNWOOD

SUNDAY

1:30 p.m. - Pokemon Meet-up, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

2 p.m. - "Puffs!", Abilene Community Theatre, 809 Barrow St.

2 p.m. - KCDConcert! 2023, Paramount Abilene, 352 Cypress St.

CONCHO VALLEY

FRIDAY

8 a.m. - San Angelo Spring Swing Golf Classic, Quicksand Golf Course, 2305 Pulliam St.

10:30 a.m. - Summer Kick Off, Kimble County Library, 208 N. 10th St. - JUNCTION

4 p.m. - San Angelo Studios fourth anniversary ribbon-cutting ceremony, 12 E. Twohig Ave.

5 p.m. - Music at the Market - Lowgear, Menard Farmers Market, 29 E. San Saba Ave. - MENARD

6 p.m. - Concert in the Yard, The Chicken Farm Art Center, 2505 Martin Luther King Drive

6 p.m. - Geek Night: The Legend of Zelda (adults only), Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

6:30 p.m. - Stray Kids Come Back listening party, De Nada, 3038 W. Beauregard Ave.

7 p.m. - Pat Green, Cooper's Bar-B-Q, 20809 Hwy 277S - CHRISTOVAL

7 p.m. - First Friday Ladies Night, Reyna's Tacos, 334 W. Concho Ave.

SATURDAY

9 a.m. - June Heartland Merchant's Market, Tractor Supply Co., 2309 S. Bridge St. - BRADY

9 a.m. - Open house and block party, Goodfellow Air Force Base, 430 Kearney Blvd.

10 a.m. - Benefit cornhole tournament and crawfish boil, Sports Next Level, 2838 College Hills Blvd.

10 a.m. - First Saturday, Chicken Farm Art Center, 2505 Martin Luther King Drive

2 p.m. - Saturday Story-time and Crafts, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

2 p.m. - Tom Green County Libraries Teen Republic Draw Together, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

3 p.m. - In Store Signing with Anime Voice Actor Sarah Roach, DreamShark Toys & Games, 3128 Sherwood Way

8 p.m. - Snake Skin Prison, The Deadhorse, 210 S. Chadbourne St.

8 p.m. - Luke Johanson, Summerland Public House, 105 Frisco Ave. - MENARD

8:30 p.m. - Drew Moreland, The House of FiFi DuBois, 123 S. Chadbourne St.

9 p.m. - David Lee Rodriguez, The Penny Tap House, 2412 College Hills Blvd.

9 p.m. - Susan Kolb, Riverside Golf Course, 3301 Golf Course Road

This Saturday, June 3, is Free Fishing Day in Texas! You can fish without a license on Texas public waters. Seems like a... Posted by Texas Parks & Wildlife Magazine on Tuesday, May 30, 2023

SUNDAY

1 p.m. - Glitches Pinball Tournament, The Martial Pint, 19 E. Concho Ave.