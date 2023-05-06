West Texas Weekend events, June 9-11

Looking for something to do with family and friends this weekend? Here's a list of events happening around the Big Country and the Concho Valley!

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo, Abilene and beyond to do with your friends and family.

BIG COUNTRY

FRIDAY

7:30 a.m. - Fever Pitch, Argos Brewhouse & Bookseller, 209 Oak St. - SWEETWATER

8 a.m. - Second annual Kenli Foundation Golf Tournament, Diamondback National Golf Club, 1510 E. Industrial Blvd.

9 a.m. - 11th Children's Art and Literacy Festival, downtown Abilene (click here for full schedule)

9:30 a.m. - Abilene Coloring Book Signing with David Ingram, Texas Star Trading Co, 174 Cypress St.

10 a.m. - Stars Over Abilene Quilt Show 2023, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.

4 p.m. - Texas Meet Up - Tower Climbing Grease Monkeys Brothers Keepers Tour 2023, Mesquite Event Center, 201 Mesquite St.

5 p.m. - Texas Wildlife Association Member Happy Hour, The Ice House at LSDG, 173 Walnut St.

6 p.m. - Allen Ray Acoustical Evening, Scotty's Bistro & Pub, 601 S. Commercial Ave. - COLEMAN

6:30 p.m. - Dinner with Brian Lies, National Center for Children's Illustrated Literature, 102 Cedar St.

7 p.m. - Mike Ryan, Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750

7:30 p.m. - "Puffs!", Abilene Community Theatre, 809 Barrow St.

8 p.m. - A Good Rogering, Homer’s Bar and Music Venue, 4201 N. 1st St.

8 p.m. - Susan Kolb, Blue Agave Cattle Company, 107 E. Main St. - BLACKWELL

8 p.m. - Arts Fishing Club and Friends, Pioneer Tap House, 112 E. Baker St. - BROWNWOOD

SATURDAY

8 a.m. - Downtown Summer Market, Nolan County Courthouse parking lot, 100 E. 3rd St. - SWEETWATER

8 a.m. - Summer Bash Shootout Basketball Tournament, Dodge Jones Youth Sports Center, 1042 Loop 322

9 a.m. - Workshop with Brian Lies, National Center for Children's Illustrated Literature, 102 Cedar St.

9 a.m. - Youth Cheer Car Wash Fundraiser, Merkel City Hall, 100 Kent St. - MERKEL

9 a.m. - 11th Children's Art and Literacy Festival, downtown Abilene (click here for full schedule)

10 a.m. - Kids Fish, Lake Colorado City State Park, 4582 FM 2836 - COLORADO CITY

10 a.m. - Junior League of Abilene Membership Recruitment Brunch, The League House, 774 Butternut St.

10 a.m. - Brownwood Chamber of Commerce Lemonade Day Kick Off, Ben Lednicky Park, East Commerce Street - BROWNWOOD

Noon - Historic Pine Street Shootout of 1884 reenactment, Frontier Texas!, 625 N. 1st St.

Noon - Skins and Skulls, Lake Colorado City State Park, 4582 FM 2836 - COLORADO CITY

1 p.m. - Adult Dungeons and Dragons Club, Abilene Public Library, Mockingbird Branch, 1326 N. Mockingbird Lane

5 p.m. - Rock the Block with Krislyn Arthurs, Kris Gordon and Dusty Moats, GypsyJangle, 205 Oak St. - SWEETWATER

7:30 p.m. - "Puffs!", Abilene Community Theatre, 809 Barrow St.

8 p.m. - Midnight Sessions: Jay Manwell, The Patio at Elm Creek, 3909 S. 7th St., Ste. I

8 p.m. - Take2, Blue Agave Cattle Company, 107 E. Main St. - BLACKWELL

8:30 p.m. - Movie in the Park: "Hook", Bangs Event Center, 406 W. Spencer St.

9 p.m. - Los Bromigos, Doc's Bar & Grill, 2042 FM 1750

9 p.m. - Night Hike, Lake Brownwood State Park, 200 Park Road 15 - LAKE BROWNWOOD

SUNDAY

9:30 a.m. - CALF at the Zoo, Abilene Zoo, 2070 Zoo Lane

10 a.m. - Plain Jane's, Mitchell County Trading Post, 102 E. 1st St. - COLORADO CITY

1 p.m. - Big Country's Wedding Expo, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.

2 p.m. - "Puffs!", Abilene Community Theatre, 809 Barrow St.

CONCHO VALLEY

FRIDAY

9 a.m. - STEAM Central Advanced Rocketry Camp, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

1 p.m. - STEAM Central Beginner Rocketry Camp, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

4 p.m. - One Year Celebration and ribbon cutting event, Grumpy's Liquor, 20791 US Hwy 277S - CHRISTOVAL

9 p.m. - Zach Welch and Colton Mathis (full band), The Deadhorse, 210 S. Chadbourne St.

SATURDAY

8 a.m. - 2023 Meals For The Elderly Clay Shoot, San Angelo Claybird Association, 13525 Duncan Road

9 a.m. - Longhorn and bison viewing, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288

9:30 a.m. - Father's Day Handprint Event and Pop-Up Shop, Olive's Nursery, 3402 Sherwood Way

10 a.m. - Second Saturdays, Railway Museum of San Angelo, 703 S. Chadbourne St.

10 a.m. - Family Fun Day 2023, Housing Authority of San Angelo, 420 E. 28th St.

12:30 p.m. - Baby Bumble Bee Toddler Dance Party, Prep Academy, LLC, 2430 Sherwood Way

1 p.m. - Second Saturday Cinema, Stephens Central Library Sugg Community Room, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

2 p.m. - Saturday Story-time and Crafts, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

2 p.m. - Tom Green County Libraries Teen Republic Draw Together, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

2 p.m. - Charity car wash, Hooter's, 4384 Sherwood Way

2:30 p.m. - Belmont Stakes Party and Fundraiser, San Angelo Elks Lodge 1880, 2121 S. Chadbourne St.

5 p.m. - Pulgaso: "Family Fiesta Night", El Paseo de Santa Angela, 32 W. Avenue D

6 p.m. - Wade Bowen, Cooper's Bar-B-Q, 20809 Hwy 277S - CHRISTOVAL

7 p.m. - Irion County Exes Generation's Celebration, Mase Farm, 6475 County Road 101 - MERTZON

7 p.m. - April Macee headlines Ladies of Fine Wine Comedy Night, Christoval Vineyards, 5000A Cralle Road- CHRISTOVAL

8:30 p.m. - Midnight River Choir, The House of FiFi DuBois, 123 S. Chadbourne St.

9 p.m. - Ram Herrera and the Outlaw Band, The Penny Tap House, 2412 College Hills Blvd.

9:30 p.m. - Susan Kolb, The Tilted Mug, 3520 Knickerbocker Road

SUNDAY

2 p.m. - Drag Bingo, The House of FiFi DuBois, 123 S. Chadbourne St.

5 p.m. - Contreras Craft & Creation Beginner Balloon Workshop, 202 SW Main St. - ELDORADO