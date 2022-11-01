'More Love, Less Ego' in Texas: Here's when and when Wizkid will perform in the Lone Star State

The afrobeat star will bring his "Essence" to Houston and Irving with back-to-back shows in March 2023.

TEXAS, USA — With "More Love" and "Less Ego," you won't need no other body at Wizkid's concerts next year. The popular afrobeat musician announced the dates for his upcoming tour on social media.

Wizkid will kick things off with two shows in Texas. He'll bring the "Major Wine" to Houston's Toyota Center on March 3. He'll then bring a "Smile" to the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving on March 4.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18th through Wizkid's website.