Twitter reacts to Lizzo's lyric about Bissonnet at the Grammys

Lizzo grew up in Houston, and during her Grammy performance in 2023, sang her song, 'Special,' which includes a Bissonnet reference.
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Lizzo performs a medley at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

LOS ANGELES — There was plenty of Houston flavor to the Grammy Awards Sunday night, and that included a well-traveled road in the Bayou City when Lizzo performed live.

Lizzo, who grew up in Houston, belted out her songs "About Damn Time" and "Special" at the show. It included these lines from "Special," making reference to Bissonnet Street.

Lizzo wins: Lizzo won a Grammy Sunday for Record of the Year with 'About Damn Time'

Woke up this morning to somebody in a video
Talking about something I posted in a video
If it wasn't me then would you even get offended? Or
Is it just because I'm Black and heavy? Y'all don't hear me though
I've been the same since I've been driving slow on Bissonnet...

Here are the full lyrics to the song.

When she sang the lyric with Bissonnet, Twitter responded.

Even KHOU 11 Managing Editor Bill Bishop caught it.

Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, went to Alief Elsik High School. The singer, songwriter, rapper and flutist also went to the University of Houston.

Lizzo wins for Record of the Year

Lizzo wasn't done after her peformance, though.  She won one of the last Grammy Awards of the night Sunday, picking up the hardware for Record of the Year with 'About Damn Time.' In her acceptance speech, she made reference to her musical idol, Beyoncé.

Lizzo on the Red Carpet

Lizzo also made a splash on the Red Carpet, wearing a bright orange Dolce& Gabbana opera coat with flowers and hood.

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Lizzo arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

 

