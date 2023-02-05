Twitter reacts to Lizzo's lyric about Bissonnet at the Grammys

LOS ANGELES — There was plenty of Houston flavor to the Grammy Awards Sunday night, and that included a well-traveled road in the Bayou City when Lizzo performed live.
Lizzo, who grew up in Houston, belted out her songs "About Damn Time" and "Special" at the show. It included these lines from "Special," making reference to Bissonnet Street.
Woke up this morning to somebody in a video
Talking about something I posted in a video
If it wasn't me then would you even get offended? Or
Is it just because I'm Black and heavy? Y'all don't hear me though
I've been the same since I've been driving slow on Bissonnet...
When she sang the lyric with Bissonnet, Twitter responded.
Even KHOU 11 Managing Editor Bill Bishop caught it.
Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, went to Alief Elsik High School. The singer, songwriter, rapper and flutist also went to the University of Houston.
Lizzo wins for Record of the Year
Lizzo wasn't done after her peformance, though. She won one of the last Grammy Awards of the night Sunday, picking up the hardware for Record of the Year with 'About Damn Time.' In her acceptance speech, she made reference to her musical idol, Beyoncé.
Lizzo on the Red Carpet
Lizzo also made a splash on the Red Carpet, wearing a bright orange Dolce& Gabbana opera coat with flowers and hood.
