'Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert' coming to Texas this year

The tour will make four Lone Star State stops this September.

SAN ANTONIO — Fresh off the critical acclaim and box office success of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," a live-in-concert tour of the first film in the animated superhero franchise is set to stop by Texas this fall.

That includes a Sept. 12 date in San Antonio, where "Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert" will websling its way through eardrums at the Majestic Theater. Tickets are on sale now, and start at $25 for adults.

Spider-Man: Into the #SpiderVerse Live in Concert swinging soon to a theater near you. For ticket information, visit https://t.co/uIfXxEFUZY. pic.twitter.com/dByvzhgoq6 — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) June 13, 2023

Daniel Pemberton ("Birds of Prey," "Ocean's 8," "Steve Jobs") scored the Oscar-winning 2018 film, rethinking the traditional superhero score by infusing heroic swells of music with hip-hop beats and techno melodies. The upcoming tour – which kicks off August 26 and will also visit Austin, Dallas and Sugar Land – will feature "live musicians and turntables featuring a DJ scratcher live on stage."

If September is too far away to fill the webslinger-sized void in your heart, you can check out July's Superhero Comic Con, where live-action "Amazing Spider-Man" star Andrew Garfield will meet with fans.

Live-in-concert movie screenings have become increasingly popular over the years, with films like "La La Land," "Lord of the Rings" and "Jaws" screening in venues across the country with live orchestral accompaniment.

>TRENDING ON KENS 5 YOUTUBE:

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.