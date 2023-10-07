Madame Tussauds Las Vegas unveils Jack Harlow figure

The Kentucky native's wax figure took around six months and 20 studio artists to create in London, the museum said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — GRAMMY-nominated artist and Louisville native Jark Harlow just met his first-ever wax figure at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas.

Madame Tussauds, dubbed the "World's Greatest Wax Museum," features dozens of world-renowned celebrities including Beyonce, Elvis Presley, and even another Louisville icon, Muhammad Ali.

Harlow's figure is wearing a custom-designed suit from his "Churchill Downs" music video, which was filmed at the 2022 Kentucky Derby, according to a news release.

"That is crazy," he said. "It just looks like he's going to come alive, it's good."

To represent the rapper's hometown, the figure's hands are draped in a crystallized necklace with a Kentucky-shaped pendant.

The wax figure far exceeded anything Harlow could have expected.

"I was worried I was gonna see him and be like 'Okay this is funny, cuz it's like an attempt,' but it looks just like me for real," he said. "It's damn good work."

According to Madame Tussauds Las Vegas, Harlow's figure took about six months and 20 studio artists to create in London.

