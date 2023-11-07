Movie reviews: Atomic Blonde

Two big movies explode onto the big screen.

TEXAS, USA — Yes, "Atomic Blonde" is the name of a 2017 Charlize Theron movie, but I'm tired of the "Barbenheimer" mash-up. So, this works as two of the biggest movies of the summer go head-to-head at the box office.

Ladies first.

Barbie

The doll, which turned 64 years old this year, is a pop culture phenomenon. The movie is well on its way to becoming the same based on the reaction of the audience I saw it with. Greta Gerwig ("Lady Bird," "Little Women") is one of my favorite filmmakers, and I knew this was in good hands. I just didn't know how good. She directs a screenplay written with her partner, Noah Baumbach, as the living doll suddenly has an existential crisis (what? her feet go flat?!) and leaves "Barbieland" behind for the real world to figure it out. Along for the adventure, her friend, Ken. He discovers what 'patriarchy' means and wants to change 'Barbieland' to 'Kendom.' But Barbie's just too clever to let that last for too long.

Margot Robbie is perfect as 'Barbie' - made to play the role. She's joined by a host of other Barbies. Remember, she has an unlimited number of careers! But Ryan Gosling as 'Ken' brings that 'Kenergy' and absolutely steals the movie. (also featured, Will Ferrell as Mattel's CEO and Michael Cera as 'Allan.' Poor forgotten 'Allan.') Greta and Noah have crafted a razor sharp story that will enlighten you as you laugh hysterically and sob uncontrollably, sometimes at the same time. Helen Mirren narrates with a wink. And the production design and costuming is positively pink! Is the movie as perfect as the casting? Not entirely. But I thoroughly enjoyed how they play dress-up with satire.

(Warner Bros. Rated PG-13. Running Time 1 hr. 54 mins. In Theaters Only.)

Oppenheimer

If Barbie is an iconic fashion model, then "Oppenheimer" is 'Chatty Cathy.' With all due respect to the brilliance of writer/director Christopher Nolan, there's a lot of talk going on here!

The movie tells the story of the father of the atomic bomb, Robert Oppenheimer, from his point of view - a first for Nolan. Off the top, we get his academic and personal background in back-and-forth flashbacks as he's engaged in a hearing.

Cillian Murphy plays the titular nuclear physicist with such depth and intensity, it's certainly the best work of his career. A mustachioed Matt Damon solidly plays the Lieutenant General who hires him to develop the bomb for use in World War II. The Germans already surrendered, so Japan is the target. An almost unrecognizable Robert Downey, Jr., eventually holds the key to Oppenheimer's legacy as head of the Atomic Energy Commission, but payback is you-know-what. Other standouts in a huge ensemble - Emily Blunt as Oppenheimer's wife and an underused Florence Pugh as his lover.

About two hours of this film are hauntingly gripping and visually stunning. Oppenheimer feels the weight of the world upon him as creator of the bomb. After his historic feat, a board explores stripping him of his security clearance for alleged past ties with Communists. Then there's all that talk to muddle through. This is a film worth seeing and is sure to figure into awards season. With even the black and white footage shot with 70mm IMAX cameras, I'd say that's the way to see it, but few screens are available. Tom Cruise booked them out for "Mission: Impossible 7." Note also, that Nolan jumped ship from "Barbie's" studio, Warner Bros. for the first time, to Universal. I don't think it's a coincidence they're now sparring at the box office. It's a crowded time at the movies, and that's reason enough to cheer.

(Universal Pictures. Rated R. Running Time 3 hrs. In Theaters Only.)