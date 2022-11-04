Two buzz-worthy films hit theaters: Here's a review of The Banshees of Inisherin and Armageddon Time

A buzz-worthy two-fer!

DALLAS — The Banshees of Inisherin

We all tire of our friends occasionally. So, maybe we don't return their texts or calls for a day 'til we're back in track. In the new movie, "The Banshees of Inisherin," one friend goes to extreme measures.

The movie is from writer/director Martin McDonagh who first paired Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell in 2008's awesome buddy hitman movie, "In Bruges." (2017's "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" is also his.) Flash forward a few years, and Gleeson and Farrell reunite in another dark dramedy set a century ago on a remote Irish island called Inisherin.

They play lifelong friends: Farrell (Padraic), a farmer, Gleeson (Colm), a fiddle player. Their ritual is to head to the pub at 2 p.m. sharp each day, drink and hang out. But Colm decides he doesn't want to be friends anymore, confounding Padraic. Worse yet, he vows to cut off a finger any time Padraic tries to talk to him again. (He's a fiddle player, mind you!)

Padriac doesn't understand what he's done. Is Colm suffering from melancholia? a mid-life crisis? stubbornness? or is he just bored by his buddy and their routine. No full explanation for his cutting off his friend... or his own fingers!

Who will give in first, or will they go their separate ways? It's tough when you live in an isolated, one road village. You can see how someone could get unhinged.

This film is getting lots of awards buzz. The acting is terrific (Farrell's best career work). Add in strong supporting performances by Kerry Condon (Padriac's sister) and Barry Koeghan (his slow-witted neighbor), and pour me a pint! This is an odd but rather remarkable little film.

(Searchlight Pictures. Rated R. Running Time 1 hr. 49 mins. In Theaters Only)

Armageddon Time





Another quizzical title... and another movie getting strong notices. The title refers to the time that Ronald Reagan was taking office and warning that this might be the generation that experiences Armageddon!

Life in the 1980s is seen through the eyes of a middle schooler, 'Banks,' with big dreams. It's based on filmmaker James Gray's own coming-of-age experience in a Jewish family in Queens, New York.

Oscar-winners Anthony Hopkins and Anne Hathaway star as the grandfather and mother... Emmy-winning Jeremy Strong of HBO's "Succession," as the dad.

Grandpa is the only family member who understands Banks and his hopes of becoming an artist, and he dotes on him with a twinkle in his eye. Their relationship is one of the best parts of the film.

Mom adores Banks but doesn't really know how to handle him. Dad, the plumber, wants his son to become better than him and has no problem whipping him to get his point across.

Banks makes friends with the class troublemaker, the only Black student. He dreams of working for NASA. Their friendship is both precious and heartbreaking as the difference in socio-economic class can't help but eventually divide them.

"Armageddon Time" feels very authentic to time and place, bridges generations affected by antisemitism and racism, and forces and pain not left behind in the 80s. You'll walk away getting misty about moments but perhaps not the film as a whole.