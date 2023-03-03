Movie review: Creed III

Does it go the distance?

TEXAS, USA — CREED III

The first "Creed" was an absolute knockout. Apollo Creed's son 'Adonis,' (Michael B. Jordan), enters the ring trained by 'Rocky Balboa' himself.

"Creed II," not quite up to the original. "Creed III" splits the difference.

Sylvester Stallone does not appear in this one (creative differences). The story makes up for his absence with a strong nemesis. 'Dame' is Adonis's former childhood friend (Duncanville's Jonathan Majors) and fresh out of prison.

Creed is the retired heavyweight champ, happy in his home life with wife (Tessa Thompson) and their daughter. A new champion (real-life boxer Jose Benavidez) is forced to bow out of a title challenge. Dame is willing to take on anyone, including Creed, to settle a score and get the shot he feels he's long deserved. And so we get Creed vs. Dame in Dodger Stadium.

Jordan also makes his debut as a director in "Creed III" and shows fine talent. Who knows the characters better than him ... except maybe Ryan Coogler, who returns as co-writer.

This one has a lot of heart. The boxing is well-choreographed, with an especially creative choice by Jordan in presenting the big fight. A little more nuance in character development would have gone a long way. Majors is surely having a moment ... also starring in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and "Devotion" this year.

Here, he's so pumped, he almost belongs in a weight class of his own. But Adonis is never down for the count, is he? I'll take these two at the top of the card any day.

(MGM. Rated PG-13. Running Time 1 hr. 56 mins. In Theaters Only.)

OPERATION FORTUNE: RUSE DE GUERRE

There's always action when Jason Statham stars in a Guy Ritchie movie.

This time, the action is taken out of the gritty streets of London to places around the world. Fun things can happen when a studio gives Ritchie a few extra bucks!

In "Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre," Stathan plays a high-octane super spy with a taste for good wine. He's tasked with tracking down a weapons sale directed by billionaire Hugh Grant

The refined Cary Elwes is arranging the mission. Aubrey Plaza plays the sexy tech girl. Josh Hartnett, a big Hollywood star. Grant's character is a big fan, so he's brought in to grease the wheel, or deal.

Ritchie explains that he wrote the first scene, and from there, arrived at the cadence and tone of the film. This one is great fun.

Grant has become a terrifically-entertaining character actor, and don't get me started on Plaza. She can do anything. Here she gets to be both funny and a femme fatale. As for a more-sophisticated Stathan, he might have just booked his ticket to a James Bond audition. Just saying.

(Lionsgate. Rated R. Running Time 1 hr. 54 mins. In Theaters Only)

EMILY

I'm a week late on this one, but I wanted to tell you about it anyway.

How many films have we had about the Bronte sisters? Here's another one, but really well done.

A very beguiling Emma Mackey plays the reclusive rebel sister who falls in love with her clergyman father's assistant, William Weightman, played by Oliver Jackson-Cohen.

I was all in on this until I read that the screenplay by first-time director Frances O'Connor is fictitious. Yes, there was a real curate named William Weightman, but he actually had eyes for Emily's younger sister, Anne. The thought being, how could Emily Bronte possibly have written the passionate romance of "Wuthering Heights" without experiencing it herself?

Other dramatic licenses are taken, too. Regardless, the movie might not be a classic, but I recommend it.

(Warner Bros. Rated R. Running Time 2 hrs. 10 mins. In Theaters Only)

