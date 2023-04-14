Movie review: Renfield

Two Nicks at night.

TEXAS, USA — RENFIELD

It's been a life-long dream of Nicolas Cage to play Count Dracula. (His own uncle, Francis Ford Coppola, took a hard pass on casting him back in the 90s.)

So, here he is in all his glory, or I should say, gory. (more on that later). It's a supporting role to the title character played by Nicholas Hoult.

Renfield is Drac's right-hand guy, supplying victims to his blood-thirsty boss in exchange for immortality. Eat an insect or two, and he has super powers.

Not a bad trade-off! But he's grown weary of it all.

After the Prince of Darkness gets a heavy dose of light, they settle in modern day New Orleans where Renfield joins a self-help group for co-dependants as the boss convalesces. In his search for expendable humans, Renfield encounters a drug crime ring. The head (Ben Schwartz) becomes his nemesis. A feisty cop (Akwafina), becomes his partner in crime-fighting and platonic love interest.

"Renfield" is produced and directed by Chris McKay (The LEGO Batman Movie). Hoult more than holds his own (the co-dependancy stuff is hilarious), and, as you might imagine, Cage is phenomenal. The escalating violence, though, is way over-the-top to the point of detracting from the movie's cleverness.The young men laughing their heads off around me, I'm sure, disagree. And that bites.

(Universal Pictures. Rated R. Running Time 1 hr. 33 mins. In Theaters Only.)

MAFIA MAMMA

Imagine your marriage is in shambles, you're about to be an empty nester and your male boss and co-workers don't respect your input.

That's where Toni Collette starts out in "Mafia Mamma."

When she finds out her grandfather has died in Italy, and she's requested at the funeral, well, you don't have to ask twice! Turns out, she not only inherits an elegant estate, but she's now the head of a mob! She wants no part of it, but learns the ropes from the consigliere, played by Monica Bellucci. And, hey, maybe a little empowerment is just what she needs. Romance doesn't hurt, either!

"Mafia Mamma" reminds me of "80 for Brady" in the way it targets the female audience, though this skews younger.

Catherine Hardwicke ("Twilight") directs with a sly sense of humor, and Collette shines. Ladies, go see it with your girlfriends, then sit down to some wine and pasta. Ciao bella!

(Bleecker Street. Rated R. Running Time 1 hr. 41 mins. In Theaters Only.)

THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME

Looking for a new series to stream?

Jennifer Garner leads "The Last Thing He Told Me," based on the best-selling novel by Laura Dale. It's the latest adaptation from Reese Witherspoon's 'Hello Sunshine' production company.

Garner's character, Hannah, has married the love of her life (Nicolaj Coster-Waldau) but has a rocky relationship with her teen stepdaughter (Angourie Rice).

Soon, hubby disappears amid a securities fraud scandal, leaving behind a note to Hannah that reads "PROTECT HER." So, she takes her stepdaughter under her wing as they set out to investigate. They travel from Sausalito to Austin where they filmed on location last summer!

Garner is perfect in this role, actually replacing Julia Roberts. Those of you who became fans from her days on ABC's "Alias" will be doubly-rewarded with a cameo from Victor Garber.

Longhorn fans, you'll love that secondary setting. Some solid suspense, too.

(Now streaming on Apple TV+)