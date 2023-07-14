Movie reviews: Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, Sound of Freedom and more

The biggest movie to hit the theaters this weekend is Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, which is the seventh installment of the blockbuster franchise.

DALLAS — MISSION IMPOSSIBLE: DEAD RECKONING PART ONE

Tom Cruise is out to save the box office once again. But first, his character Ethan Hunt must save the world in this seventh installment of the blockbuster franchise. And since it's Part One, you know at least an eighth movie is on the way.

Hunt's mission involves hunting down the second part of an interlocking key. And of course, he'll choose to accept it! Whoever has the complete key can gain control of A.I. they call 'The Entity,' which has the capacity to annihilate. Cruise's regular sidekicks, Simon Pegg and Ving Rhames, return for the adventure.

There's a new villain (Esai Morales) and some fierce females on board. (Rebecca Ferguson & Vanessa Kirby - returning, Pom Klementieff - new) The most engaging is new addition Hayley Atwell (Marvel's 'Peggy Carter') who starts out as a flirtatious foe but might be convinced to join IMF.

Cruise is all about entertaining the audience. You hear him say that all the time. And he comes through with flying colors. Yes, already this summer, we've seen a chase through Rome ("Fast X") and a top-of-train fight ("Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"), but Tom kicks it up a notch in both scenarios. His mega jump with a parachute, already given away in promos, is all the more thrilling in context.

And when he and Hayley hang on for dear life as a train falls off a cliff, it's heart-stopping. Is "MI-7" as good as "Top Gun: Maverick?" No. It lacks the heart. But as a thrill-a-minute action epic, Cruise hasn't missed a beat. I'll take a Part Two, though given the running time, 'seems like they could have wrapped it up in one.

(Paramount Pictures. Rated PG-13. Running Time 2 hrs. 43 mins. In Theaters Only.)

THE MIRACLE CLUB

A group of small-town friends in 1960s Ireland makes a pilgrimage to Lourdes after almost winning their church talent contest in this charming little film. Among the travelers are Dame Maggie Smith, Kathy Bates and Laura Linney. The latter brings a different kind of baggage. She was banished 40 years ago and returns for her mother's funeral, only to join the trip.

It's a bit of a miracle this film got made having been in development for the better part of two decades. Thaddeus O'Sullivan directs with just enough irreverence. The movie becomes an exercise in redemption and forgiveness with some well-placed levity.

(Sony Pictures Classics. Rated PG-13. Running Time 1 hr. 31 mins. In Theaters Only.)

THE LESSON

You can still catch this small British film in theaters, and you should. Young Irish actor Daryl McCormack ("Good Luck to You, Leo Grande," "Bad Sisters") is, to me, the next big thing. Here he plays an aspiring writer who takes a job tutoring the son of a legendary author. He's played with perfect snobbery by Richard E. Grant. The author's motto, borrowed from T.S. Elliott: "Great writers steal." And that foreshadows the storyline. There's something up in this household - a secret perhaps best kept by the writer's wife played by Julie Delpy. This becomes a great, uneasy cat-and-mouse game about who really is the master at writing and of the house.

(Bleecker Street. Rated R. Running Time 1 hr. 43 mins. In Theaters Only.)

SOUND OF FREEDOM

Nobody heard of this movie 'til it took over the July 4th box office. Jim Caviezel ("Passion of the Christ") stars as Tim Ballard, a real-life Homeland Security Agent who worked child trafficking cases. His position had him catching predators but not saving children. So, he quit, got his own financing, and set out to save kids. The movie takes literary license to portray a brother and sister rescued over time. Ballard, himself, was responsible for rescuing more than 100.

"Sound of Freedom" (referring to kids joyfully drumming) is undeniably faith-based as Ballard declares "God's children are not for sale!" It's a little slow, and director Alejandro Monteverde too often zooms in on Caviezel's tearful eyes. Some have voiced concern that the movie might be politically motivated. I can tell you, there are no politics portrayed. As credits roll, you're invited to stay for a personal message. Caviezel encourages you to pay it forward by buying a ticket for someone else, so the word gets around. People were leaving the theater in tears. The movie is heartbreaking. The statistics, unforgivable.