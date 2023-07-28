Movie reviews: Talk to the Hand!

Filmmaker twins create double trouble!

DALLAS — Talk to Me

Before the Oscar-winning "Everything Everywhere All at Once," A24 was best known for its horror catalog. Add another this week with "Talk to Me."

Danny and Michael Philippou have been playing 'Spielberg' since they were kids. They kicked it up a decade ago... creating horror comedy shorts on YouTube. Their channel, 'Racka Racka' has racked up more than a billion views!

Talk about a built-in movie audience.

"Talk to Me" was co-written by Danny and directed by both. It's about a teen party game gone horribly wrong. One of the teens gets their hands on the embalmed hand of a psychic. Grab it, say "talk to me," and you connect with a dead person. There's a strict 90 second time limit, though, or who knows what could happen! They find out when one of them reaches a friend's late mother, and all hell breaks loose, literally.

The Philippous lost a million dollars in financing by casting an unknown actress in the lead, and Sophie Wilde was worth that risk. You can't take your eyes off of her. Truth be told, the trailer might be more terrifying than the film itself. But the film is entertaining and a solid start to a couple of talented, if not slightly unhinged, brothers.

(A24. Rated R. Running Time 1 hr. 34 mins. In Theaters Only)

Disney Haunted Mansion

"Pirates of the Caribbean" knocked it out of the park as far as Disney attractions made into films go. "Jungle Cruise" was cute. We already had one "Haunted Mansion" 20 years ago starring Eddie Murphy, and I'm not sure we needed another.

Director Justin Simien ("Dear White People") assembled a winning cast, that's for sure. Rosario Dawson plays a single mom who buys a New Orleans mansion to turn into a Bed & Breakfast. Yah, it needs a little work... like clearing out ghosts! She hires the very appealing LaKeith Stanfield, who knows how to capture ghosts on camera.

Soon, a medium played by Tiffany Haddish is a part of the mystery-solving squad, so is a historian (Danny DeVito) and Dallas's own Owen Wilson as the requisite priest. Jamie Lee Curtis is the psychic in the crystal ball (though she does escape at one point). And of course, Jared Leto has to make his grand entrance as the nasty ghost.

The problem with "Haunted Mansion" is the story is so hamstrung by the conventions of the Disney ride, it just can't break free. So, it's not that funny, not that scary... and just kinda 'meh.' It should have just gone straight to Disney+.

(Walt Disney Pictures. Rated PG-13. Running Time 2 hrs. 2 mins. In Theaters Only.)

Theater Camp

Okay, theater geeks, this one's for you! Broadway stars and real-life couple Ben Plat and Noah Galvin team with two others for a script just made for those of you who couldn't wait for theater camp to roll around each summer. This one in upstate New York is perfectly named 'AdirondACTS.'

When camp director Amy Sedaris falls into a coma and is unable to fulfill her duties, her hapless son (Jimmy Tatro) arrives to save the day, or so he thinks (cannabis gummies tend to get in the way).

Galvin and co-star Molly Gordon play the oh-so-serious acting coaches.

This is satire from the inside out from people who know it well. I wouldn't take my kids to it, but even if you didn't grow up hoping to be the next Broadway star with all those flourishes, you'll get a kick out of it. '...and a 5,6,7,8.'

(Searchlight Pictures. Rated R. Running Time 1 hr. 32 mins. In Theaters Only.)

The Beanie Bubble

In a film season of nostalgic inventions ("Tetris," "Blackberry" and yes, "Barbie") comes the behind-the-scenes story of the Beanie Babies craze. Zach Galifianakis plays Ty Warner (you know the 'Ty' label.) Elizabeth Banks leads the trio of the women behind the man's success.

This movie actually surprised me, but not in a good way. Warner is portrayed as a misogynist who gives no credit to the women (his creative partner, his personal partner and his tech/business wiz) and doesn't pay them what they're worth, except for a bonus to his girlfriend at the end.

Any nostalgic joy that might come from these pint-size plushes, it eradicated by what a jerk this man was. It makes you want to trash any collectibles you might have kept, or at least put them on eBay!