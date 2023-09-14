Calling all 'Swifties': Cinemark theaters offering private viewing parties for Swift's 'Eras Tour' movie

Fans who couldn't find tickets for Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour," or who want to relive the memories they had, can do so at Cinemark theaters.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Taylor Swift has risen drastically in the pop music industry, becoming one of the world's most influential performers.

Her Eras Tour has captivated audiences across the country, racking in millions of billions of dollars for the "Anti-Hero" singer and local economies.

Now fans of the pop icon, known as "Swifties," have a new opportunity to experience the Eras Tour. The "Bejeweled" singer recently announced her stadium tour will be available to view in theaters starting Oct. 13. The nearly three-hour-long movie will cost $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for children.

However, Cinemark theaters are offering a different way to experience "The Eras Tour" movie. Private Swiftie Parties are available at participating theaters, including the one right here in Davenport. Up to 40 people can rent out the theater for their own private viewing of the concert documentary.

Tickets for the private screenings cost $800 and are available now on the Cinemark website.