What to know about transportation options, parking for the Beyoncé concerts in Houston

If you're driving, NRG Park warns it's completely cashless and parking will cost you $40 plus tax. Other options include MetroRail, buses or rideshares.

HOUSTON — With Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour coming to NRG Stadium this weekend, here's what you should know about parking if you plan on going.

NRG Park emphasized it's completely cashless and parking will cost you $40 plus tax at the gate for a spot, although parking prices may fluctuate. Though you can’t pay cash, you can use a credit card, Apple and Google Pay. The venue said ADA parking options are available in all lots.

If you don't want to deal with the hassle of driving, you can take a rideshare option, like Uber or Lyft - and get dropped off at the Yellow Lot off South Main Street between McNee and Murworth. The rideshare needs to enter gate 16B.

If you are using the MetroRail you take the red line to the Stadium Park station, it will let you off on Fannin right next to NRG Park. Metro has said additional trains will be in service to accommodate crowds. They'll also be available for plenty of time after the concert is over.

If you have any other questions, you're asked to reach out to NRG Park's guest services at guestservices@nrgpark.com.