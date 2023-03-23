Chris Stapleton adds Dallas to his 'All-American Road Show' tour

Are you ready for some Tennessee Whiskey?

DALLAS — His voice is smooth like Tennessee Whiskey. His guitar strums are sweet like strawberry wine. His vocal runs are warm like a glass of brandy.

Chris Stapleton is coming to Dallas, y'all.

The eight time Grammy award-winning country artist has added a show at Dos Equis Pavilion to his “All-American Road Show” tour, he announced Thursday. Stapleton will come to Dallas on Oct. 27, days after playing two shows at Austin's Moody Center.

Tickets for the Dallas show will go on sale on Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. Special guests include Charley Crockett and The War and Treaty.

Stapleton shows in Texas:

April 26: UTEP Don Haskins Center - El Paso, Texas

Oct. 12: American Bank Center Arena - Corpus Christi, Texas

Oct. 19: AT&T Center - San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 20: Moody Center - Austin, Texas

Oct. 21: Moody Center - Austin, Texas

Oct. 27: Dos Equis Pavilion - Dallas, Texas

In addition to his work as a musician, he and his wife are the founders of the Outlaw State of Kind charitable fund. According to a release, the Stapletons' “Kentucky Rising” concert last fall raised over $2.8 million to support flood relief in eastern Kentucky.

Stapleton performed the national anthem at Super Bowl LVII. He grew up in Kentucky but got his start as a singer in Nashville. Stapleton has been a solo artist since 2013, but previously lent his voice to bluegrass and Southern rock bands "The SteelDrivers" and "The Jompson Brothers."

He has won eight Grammys, 15 CMA Awards and 10 Academy of Country Music Awards.