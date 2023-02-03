Here are all of the Texans nominated for Grammys this year

TEXAS, USA — The Grammys are Sunday, and of the nominees, Texan musicians made a strong showing this year.
There are a total of 17 Texans nominated for awards at this year's Grammys. Here's a list of all of them.
- Beyonce
- Willie Nelson
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Kelly Clarkson
- Jamie Foxx
- Spoon
- Kirk Franklin
- Tobe Nwigwe
- Snarky Puppy
- Miranda Lambert
- David Crowder
- Cody Johnson
- Maren Morris
- Chris Tomlin
- Robert Glasper
- Asleep at the Wheel
- Edgar Winter
Tune in at 6 p.m. Sunday to see how many of these Texans walk away with awards.