Grammys

Here are all of the Texans nominated for Grammys this year

There are 17 Texans in total nominated.
Credit: AP
In this Nov. 13, 2019, file photo, Willie Nelson performs in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

TEXAS, USA — The Grammys are Sunday, and of the nominees, Texan musicians made a strong showing this year. 

There are a total of 17 Texans nominated for awards at this year's Grammys. Here's a list of all of them. 

  • Beyonce
  • Willie Nelson
  • Machine Gun Kelly
  • Kelly Clarkson
  • Jamie Foxx
  • Spoon
  • Kirk Franklin
  • Tobe Nwigwe
  • Snarky Puppy
  • Miranda Lambert
  • David Crowder
  • Cody Johnson
  • Maren Morris
  • Chris Tomlin
  • Robert Glasper
  • Asleep at the Wheel
  • Edgar Winter

Tune in at 6 p.m. Sunday to see how many of these Texans walk away with awards. 

